Days of our Lives spoilers: week of November 27 - December 1

Now that we're officially in the thick of the holiday rush, it's time to see what's coming up for our friends in Salem on Days of our Lives. Between suspicions, devious plans, apologies and threats, there's always something happening on the long-running soap. Let's look ahead to what's coming up with the Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 to December 1.

Looking back at last week on Days of our Lives, it was Thanksgiving and whenever a big holiday brings people together, drama follows. That's certainly the case for the residents of Salem, though it wasn't all drama. There were some memorable moments, too. It was the first Thanksgiving since losing Victor, and the patriarch's presence was missed. Paulina invited Abe to Thanksgiving dinner, leading to a very memorable moment for the couple.

Despite the holiday, feelings of gratitude and good tidings weren't exactly plentiful around Salem as Stephanie had suspicions about Chad while Chanel had suspicions about Holly.

As we approach the new week, Steve and John are coming back from their trip to Greece and it looks like the information they have about Konstantin will be a game-changer. The long-awaited DNA test also has everyone on edge as the results could have a lasting impact on Salem.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 to December 1, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 27

"EJ presses Rafe for answers. Nicole has some sneaking suspicions. Dimitri confronts Sloan. Jada offers Leo a deal. Stefan and Ava make a devious plan."

Tuesday, November 28

"Everett conspires with Stephanie. Sarah gives Xander an important document. Steve and John return from Greece with the truth about Konstantin. Theresa blasts Konstantin for his actions."

Wednesday, November 29

"Steve lays out his suspicions to Kayla and Sarah. Xander overhears Alex and Theresa. Kayla questions Sarah about her feelings for Xander. A romantic evening is disrupted by bad news."

Thursday, November 30

"Nicole apologizes to Holly. Dimitri threatens to spill the beans. Eric tells Marlena about his run-in with Nicole. Theresa presses Alex about their relationship."

Friday, December 1

"An impending DNA test heightens tensions. Sloan tries to free a suspect. EJ gloats to Leo. Tate intervenes between Chanel and Johnny."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.