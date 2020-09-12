DC FanDome: Check out the 'Lucifer' Season 4 blooper reel

With no schedule for DC FanDome in round two, things have been coming out a little willy nilly. Which is fine, because willy nilly is exactly what you want out of a blooper reel! Since the team wasn't able to get together as early as they usually would for the new season due to COVID, the Lucifer crew was unable to build up a sizzle reel for their upcoming season. In true Lucifer form, they brought the funnies instead.

At the very least, it's clear that the Lucifer cast enjoys working together!

Their DC FanDome panel also included some tidbits about their upcoming musical episode. Because of the odd schedule situation, Warner Brothers is currently keeping the official clip under wraps, but will likely release it once FanDome is complete.

In the meantime, we can confirm that they did drop the cash for the rights to Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust," and that you will see members of this cast dance their pants off. Since we're discussing Lucifer I am obligated to note that "dance their pants off" is not literal. Sorry, fans!

Season 6 of Lucifer will release on Netflix sometime in 2021. However, like all upcoming releases, we're not quite positive when the exact date will be.