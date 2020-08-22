DC FanDome: CW's 'The Flash' panel highlights

Like all of the DCTV shows on the CW Network (not you, Legends of Tomorrow) The Flash had its season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. As teams get closer to returning to Vancouver to continue production on the Fall seasons, Team Flash joined up at DC FanDome to discuss what we can look forward to in the future of Team Flash.

Here are the snippets we learned from their panel today!

Cecile Horton's (Danielle Nicolet) character will have a little bit of a shift in the coming season.

Carlos Valdez notes that Cisco doesn't regret his decision to get rid of his powers, but it certainly haunts him. We'll see that explored a little bit in Season 7.

Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team will have to build an artifical Speedforce in the fall.

Eva (Efrat Dor) will act as their main villain in the beginning of the season as they continue to try and save Iris from the Mirror universe.

Allegra (Kayla Compton) will learn to harness her powers

The last episode of Season 6 will now become the premiere of Season 7

The team also came to the table with a sizzle reel for next season. Check out what the team's going to have to face as Barry continues to lose his powers but the villains keep on comin'.