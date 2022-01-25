'Death in Paradise' new cast list misses out Florence: is she dead?

Death in Paradise has released a cast list for episode five — and DS Florence Cassell’s name is missing!

There are also no pictures of Florence in the episode, suggesting the character may meet her fate during episode four, which is to be shown on BBC1 this Friday.

While it could be a red herring and she might be back later in the series, fans know that Florence is in grave danger during this series.

In episode three of Death in Paradise season 11, Florence was seen wrestling with her past as she tried to decide whether to accept the Commissioner’s (dubious) offer of going undercover to help convict drug traffickers.

Florence was struggling to come to terms with both the death of her fiancé and the fact that she herself had nearly been killed in the same tragic incident.

However, in the final moments Florence was seen leaving Saint Marie in a taxi for her undercover post.

In the explosive teaser trailer for episode four, we then saw that Florence was immediately in huge danger.

Is this the end for Florence? (Image credit: BBC)

Florence is seen sneaking about but her cover is quickly blown and a character points a gun at her! And we hear a gunshot...

So is Florence shot dead? Well, the episode five cast list confirms she’s not in the next episode.

But, the episode four synopsis does offer hope that Neville can save her.

The BBC has teased: “Florence’s undercover role takes a dangerous turn when she finds herself in familiar surroundings, amid a murder investigation. In a race against time, can Neville solve the murder?”

Josephine Jobert, who plays Florence, responded recently to our story about her character’s potential demise by saying on Instagram: “Ahaha, that’s interesting… what do you think? Is it true or not?”

Fans certainly hope Florence will survive. And could it all be building up to a fairytale romance for her and Neville?

Death in Paradise continues on BBC1 on Friday at 9pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).