Death in Paradise reveals first look at ex-Holby star replacing The Commissioner

By
published

Sterling Fox is set to make a big impression in Saint Marie... but perhaps not a good one!

Sterling Fox (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge) in Death in Paradise season 14 episode 7
Sterling Fox (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge) is The Commissioner's replacement (Image credit: BBC)

Death in Paradise has revealed first-look pictures of ex-Holby star Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge whose new character is replacing Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge, who played Holby City's Josh Hudson, makes his debut as Sterling Fox in episode six of the hit BBC One drama (which will air on Friday, March 14).

Josh Hudson in Holby City

Josh Hudson in Holby City (Image credit: BBC)

Death in Paradise season 14 has revolved around Selwyn's role being phased out, sparking widespread speculation that Don Warrington is leaving Death in Paradise as The Commissioner.

It did appear that the role was being phased out but in a fresh twist Friday's episode, episode six, sees Sterling Fox arrive at Saint Marie police headquarters.

Sterling Fox's arrival causes shockwaves — minor spoilers ahead about Sterling’s first episodes.

Sterling Fox is first seen in episode six and we saw his arrival briefly teased at the end of episode five. After arriving in a flash car, he tells The Commissioner his office is "cute!".

The Commissioner (Don Warrington) in Death in Paradise

The Commissioner (Don Warrington) doesn't appear very amused by Sterling (Image credit: BBC)

In episode seven, DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) continues to try to investigate the suspicious death of his mother, Dorna Bray (Judith Jacob). Mervin has lots of questions about his mother’s death and he seems to be getting closer to cracking the case.

Sterling Fox in Death in Paradise season 14 episode 7

Sterling makes a big impact (Image credit: BBC)

However, Sterling tries to shut down the investigation. It's not clear what's motivating Sterling. Is he somehow connected to the case? Or does he simply believe it's a waste of time? What we do know is that the team tries to get around Fox's orders to help Mervin find out what really happened to his mother. Little else is known about the character but he's sure to shake things up. Might he be a permanent new team member? Or will The Commissioner see him off?

DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) stands in police headquarters, wearing a blue shirt and a green jacket. He is clutching a football in his left hand.

Mervin is blocked by Sterling (Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)

Time on Holby

Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge played medic Josh Hudson in Holby City between 2020 and 2022. Josh was a father to premature twins in the show and the character it was revealed suffered from bulimia. Unfortunately, Josh's story couldn't be thoroughly told as Holby ended in 2022. Treive also appeared in the TV series Rematch about world chess champion Garry Kasparov’s 1997 match against the supercomputer Deep Blue.

Trieve makes his Death in Paradise debut as Sterling Fox on Friday, March 7 on BBC One at 9 pm (the episode will also be added then onto BBC iPlayer).

David Hollingsworth
David Hollingsworth
Editor

David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.

Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough. 

David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.

Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!

