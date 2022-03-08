Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert opens up on her 'sad' departure

Josephine Jobert has opened up about her exit from Death in Paradise.

Josephine Jobert, who played DS Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise season 11, has spoken about her sad exit from the show alongside co-star and close friend Shantol Jackson.

Florence left Saint Marie earlier this year after helping bring down a major criminal in an undercover operation. Although she was successful in her mission, she decided to depart the island as there were too many upsetting memories for her in Saint Marie, especially since her fiancé Patrice Campbell (Leemore Marrett Jr) was shot dead back in season 8.

The death of Patrice, as well as her own brush with death, led her to leave Saint Marie in season 8, however she returned to take on the deadly job in season 11.

Newcomer DS Naomi Thomas, played by Shantol, has taken over Florence's role of detective since her departure from the show. However, the actresses have an extremely close bond in real life.

Talking to HELLO!, Josephine voiced how proud she was of Shantol for taking over the role as new detective.

"When I left Death in Paradise, she took over and she became the new detective and I watched the episode and I was really, really proud of her because she does really well. She's perfect. I thought, 'Oh my God, my baby has become a woman!' I'm really happy for you and really proud of you Shanty," she said.

Shantol Jackson plays DS Naomi Thomas. (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon)

Josephine also revealed how sad she felt leaving Shantol when her time was coming to an end on the show.

She explained: "I was very sad to leave you. I felt like I was abandoning you. I mean from the first time I saw Shanty… I'm really sensitive about people's energies and I felt that Shanty's was just so positive and pure. I love women and I'm a real 'girl power' girl.

“In this industry, it's very difficult because there are a lot of men. We're far away from home for so long. I've been through this before so I know what it's like. Sara Martins, who played Camille before me, helped me too so I felt like I had to do it for someone else.”

Death in Paradise will return for a new series in 2023.