Death in Paradise teases Florence/Neville romance in potential Ralf Little exit plot

Death in Paradise has teased that DS Florence Cassell and DI Neville Parker will enjoy a romance.

Florence (Josephine Jobert) returned to the show in the final scenes of Death in Paradise season 13 episode 6, with the character at last out of witness protection.

Neville previously opened up his heart to Florence, but she rejected him. However, in a new clip from the next episode on the BBC's website, Florence reveals to Darlene that she now sees Neville in a different light.

She describes to Darlene how difficult it was to be in witness protection. "All you can think is how everybody’s life is moving forward without you". Darlene replies that everyone was missing Florence, especially the Inspector.

"And I missed him,” replies Florence, as the pair talk at a restaurant. "More than I thought I would. A lot more actually. When you're on your own for so long you start to realize who matters to you most because what you miss is how they make you feel."

Darlene asks Florence if she will tell Neville about her feelings for him. She replies: "I don’t know. Maybe".

Florence has finally worked out her feelings for Neville (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon)

Before Darlene can extract anything more out of Florence, Dwayne turns up. At the end of episode 6 Neville told Naomi that he intends to leave Saint Marie because he wants to find his true love and he thinks there are too many romantic ghosts on the island for him.

However, Florence's return changes all that if she tells him how she feels. If she does it seems to set up an exit for both characters, perhaps with them moving away from Saint Marie and starting a life together elsewhere in the world. It's hard to imagine the characters becoming an item and remaining as part of the Saint Marie police team.

If they don’t get together, we’d personally love to see Florence take over as detective lead. But it would be a great ending for Neville and fans will be hoping that the pair can become an item.

As to the plot of the next episode, episode 7, it sees the team split between Saint Marie and the island of Saint Auguste, attempting to investigate the mysterious death of a British tourist. When the team uncover a series of startling connections between the victim and other guests at the hotel they were staying at, they realise nothing is quite what it seems in this case...

Death in Paradise season 13 continues on BBC One on Sunday 17 March at 9 pm (see our UK TV Guide for full listings).