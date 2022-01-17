'Death in Paradise' teases Neville must solve a murder to save Florence

'Death in Paradise' hints Neville will need to come to Florence's rescue.

Death in Paradise has hinted that DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) will need to solve a murder to save his partner, DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert).

The new upcoming episode details reveal that Florence will accept the Commissioner’s offer to go undercover in a drug operation.

And the latest Death in Paradise season 11 spoilers tease that Florence will quickly find herself in a "dangerous" situation.

What To Watch has speculated that Florence could die in the drug plot.

Reacting to a post about our story, Josephine wrote on Instagram: “Ahaha, that’s interesting… what do you think? Is it true or not?”

Florence considering her next move in 'Death in Paradise'. (Image credit: BBC)

At the end of the second episode, which aired on Friday, the Commissioner said to Florence: “The team on Jamaica are looking for an officer from an outlying island to go undercover…”

Adding: “I’ve discussed it with Inspector Parker and we feel you’re more than capable…

“It’s just about how you feel in being involved in such a risky operation. You don’t need me to tell you, you’re entering into a very dangerous world.”

Not exactly selling it, is he?! The BBC has now released spoiler details for episode four and it makes clear that Florence has taken the undercover job and is in danger.

The BBC says: “Florence’s undercover role takes a dangerous turn when she finds herself in familiar surroundings, amid a murder investigation. In a race against time, can Neville solve the murder?”

The “race against time” line suggests that Neville needs to catch the killer before they get to Florence.

Death in Paradise fans have reacted in horror to the news that Florence could die in this series.

Florence is a hugely loved character and many viewers are also trying to come to terms with the fact that she and Neville are going to be just friends.

Ralf Little has previously told us he’d like the characters to enjoy a romance.

He said: "The fans absolutely loved the idea, in fact they coined the hashtag #Floreville which I was all about, I just thought that was a lovely idea. It would be some really fun character stuff to explore, and more interesting stuff to do with Josie as an actor, who's absolutely fantastic, beautiful, charming and funny.

"I love working with her, so why wouldn't we want to explore those storylines as much as possible? So yeah, I'm all for it, and luckily so are the fans!"

And many still hope the pair will end up together. But first Neville needs to save Florence…

Death in Paradise continues on BBC1.