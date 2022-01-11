'Death in Paradise' shock: Florence to die in dramatic drug plot?

Florence looks like she will be heading into dangerous waters in 'Death in Paradise'.

Death in Paradise favorite DS Florence Cassell could potentially die in this series as she takes on dangerous drug barons.

The evidence is stacking up that Florence, played by Josephine Jobert, will depart during Death in Paradise season 11.

Following the opening episode of the new series, we know that things have become awkward between Neville (Ralf Little) and Florence following Neville’s confession that he wants to date his colleague.

Florence kindly but firmly told him she just wanted to be friends.

Things are getting "awkward" between Florence and Neville. (Image credit: BBC)

We know from the end of the episode preview that Florence feels Neville is acting strangely and it’s making things “awkward”. This no doubt plays a part in Florence’s thinking when she decides, we suspect, to leave Saint Marie during the series to take on drug crime lords.

The BBC has already heavily teased this will happen, saying: “Florence faces a big decision when asked by the Commissioner to go undercover to solve a drug trafficking case on another island, and questions whether she is ready to face her fears.”

And it looks very likely she will head off. If she does, she will be risking her life and it would leave Neville heartbroken if she dies.

Death in Paradise executive producer Tim Key has previously said there are “huge surprises” in store during this series — could Florence’s death be the biggest one of the lot?

Florence, of course, has already come close to death before. She was shot in Death in Paradise season 8, a tragedy that saw the death of her fiancé, Patrice.

In the cliffhanger storyline, fans thought Florence had died, however, she pulled through in the end.

But, might season 11 see her luck run out?

Meanwhile, the BBC has teased the plot of the second episode, saying: “The arrival of a long-lost brother to a family-run golf club culminates in a body on the course. But a prime suspect with an alibi leaves the team with an impenetrable conundrum.”

Death in Paradise continues on BBC1 on Friday at 9pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.