Death in Paradise's Ralf Little reveals what he hates about Neville Parker

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has revealed what he hates about playing his alter ego Neville Parker — and it's being clean-shaven!

Yep, Ralf normally sports a bushy beard, but unfortunately for him being transformed into the cop means he has to lop it all off.

In a funny video Ralf released on Twitter, we see the star before and after his Neville transformation.

“I’m about to go into the make-up truck because obviously, I do not look like Detective Inspector Neville Parker at the moment — have to get rid of this [he says pointing at his beard].

"I just hate being clean-shaven but here we go."

The things I do to become DI Neville Parker…#deathinparadise #BehindTheScenes pic.twitter.com/DLwu7euaOXJanuary 18, 2023 See more

We then see Ralf messing about with various looks, including sporting a handlebar moustache. But in the end, he trims it all off and says: "There it is, the next six months of my life, gutting".

Fans have of course started a debate on whether a beard or a moustache suits him best.

With filming on Death in Paradise season 12 of course now over, Ralf is free to grow a beard again.

The hit show continues this Friday on BBC1 at 9 pm. Teasing the next episode, the BBC says: "The team investigate the murder of an estate agent during the private sale of a picturesque beach. Meanwhile, Marlon leads a counterfeit goods case to impress the Commissioner."

Speaking when he took over the role as lead detective on the show from Ardal O’Hanlon, Ralf said: “It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI! How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true. It is a joy to play Neville and I can’t wait for viewers to see him in Paradise this series.”

It seems it’s all a joy apart from being clean-shaven!