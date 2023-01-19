Death in Paradise's Ralf Little reveals what he hates about Neville Parker
Ralf Little loves Neville in many ways but he doesn't enjoy everything about playing the cop
Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has revealed what he hates about playing his alter ego Neville Parker — and it's being clean-shaven!
Yep, Ralf normally sports a bushy beard, but unfortunately for him being transformed into the cop means he has to lop it all off.
In a funny video Ralf released on Twitter, we see the star before and after his Neville transformation.
“I’m about to go into the make-up truck because obviously, I do not look like Detective Inspector Neville Parker at the moment — have to get rid of this [he says pointing at his beard].
"I just hate being clean-shaven but here we go."
The things I do to become DI Neville Parker…#deathinparadise #BehindTheScenes pic.twitter.com/DLwu7euaOXJanuary 18, 2023
We then see Ralf messing about with various looks, including sporting a handlebar moustache. But in the end, he trims it all off and says: "There it is, the next six months of my life, gutting".
Fans have of course started a debate on whether a beard or a moustache suits him best.
With filming on Death in Paradise season 12 of course now over, Ralf is free to grow a beard again.
The hit show continues this Friday on BBC1 at 9 pm. Teasing the next episode, the BBC says: "The team investigate the murder of an estate agent during the private sale of a picturesque beach. Meanwhile, Marlon leads a counterfeit goods case to impress the Commissioner."
Speaking when he took over the role as lead detective on the show from Ardal O’Hanlon, Ralf said: “It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI! How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true. It is a joy to play Neville and I can’t wait for viewers to see him in Paradise this series.”
It seems it’s all a joy apart from being clean-shaven!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
