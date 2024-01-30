Death in Paradise's Ralf Little 'slightly annoyed' by EastEnders star's return

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has spoken about the return of EastEnders legend Sean Maguire to the BBC One hit. And quipped that it's "slightly annoying" as he alone now isn't the only actor to have "done the show twice"! Before playing DI Neville Parker, Ralf played a different character in an earlier series.

But now Sean is becoming the first guest to reprise their role having appeared alongside Ben Miller's DI Richard Poole in the first ever episode back in 2011. Sean, who played Albert Square’s Aidan Brosnan, will be seen again as Marlon Collins in the 100th episode of the show, which will be screened on Sunday on BBC One at 9 pm. Side note for true Death in Paradise geeks, Sean is the first credited star on the first-ever episode of Death in Paradise.

Sean Maguire makes a little piece of history in Death in Paradise when he returns as Marlon Collins (Image credit: BBC)

"It was very exciting to see Sean Maguire come back out," says Ralf. "He was in the first-ever episode and came back to play the same character. That isn't really referenced in the episode, but eagle-eyed viewers will clock that! I've met Sean a handful of times, and I just loved him.

"He was fun, funny, professional and a brilliant actor. I'm slightly annoyed though because he's now the only other person apart from me to have done the show twice! Although that said, he was playing the same character and I'm the only person to have done it as two different characters, so I still have that little personal milestone!”

Quite how Sean's character fits into the plot of the episode we will have to see. It sees Commissioner Selwyn Patterson celebrate fifty years of being in the police before being left fighting for his life after being shot by a mysterious assassin.

Death in Paradise season 13 has a string of top guest stars and Ralf adds he was especially excited to work alongside Hayley Mills.

"Oh my God, Oscar winner Hayley Mills," he exclaims. "She's the one person I got starstruck by and had to get a photo with, she was just glorious. She's been at the top of the film industry. She won an Oscar when she was a kid, 'Whistle Down the Wind' is one of my favorite films of all time."

Death in Paradise season 13 begins on Sunday 4 February on BBC One at 9 pm.