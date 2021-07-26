Dieter Brummer dies aged 45 leaving 'Home and Away' fans devastated

Dieter Brummer has died at the age of 45, leaving Home and Away and Neighbours fans heartbroken.

The actor, who appeared in both soaps was reportedly found at his house in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A statement from his family, released today, reads: "We lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter.

"He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same.

"Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years."

Fans have taken to social media to share their condolences...

So saddened to hear about Dieter Brummer. Shane and Angel were the backdrop to my teenage yearsJuly 26, 2021 See more

Shocked to read of the death of Dieter Brummer 😢 one of my crushes in Home & Away years ago! So sad.😢#RIPDieterBrummerJuly 26, 2021 See more

R.I.P Dieter Brummer So sad 💔 I had ‘Shane Parrish’ posters all over my walls when I was younger 🙈 pic.twitter.com/XEQS9GFOiiJuly 26, 2021 See more

Home and Away legend Lynne McGranger, who plays Irene Roberts, has also paid her respects to her former co-star on social media...

So very sad. Please reach out. Ask if people are doing ok. And tell someone if YOURE not ok! Yell over the fence, call ,msg, Facebook, whatever it takes. I’m no expert but surely sharing your fears, anxieties, dark thoughts must help lessen their impact. God bless DB fly high 💙July 26, 2021 See more

Dieter shot to fame in the early 90s when he joined the cast of Home and Away as the love interest of Melissa George's character, Angel Brooks.

The Seven Network, which airs Home and Away in Australia, also made a statement today: "Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences.

"We send our sincere condolences to Dieter's family and friends during this very difficult time."

Dieter appeared in Home and Away between 1991 and 1996 and won the Logie TV award in Australia for most popular actor in 1995 and 1996.

After his character was killed off in Home and Away Dieter went on to star in various other Australian TV shows before joining the cast of Neighbours in 2011 where he played Captain Troy Miller.

Troy was the former boyfriend of Sonya Rebecchi and the biological father of Toadie Rebecchi's adoptive son, Callum.

Neighbours cast and crew have also paid their respects to the much-loved actor...

Vale Dieter Brummer, joined the Neighbours alumni in 2012 as Capt. Troy Miller. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. 💛 pic.twitter.com/JkN6CLvbqQJuly 26, 2021 See more

