Disney Plus announces premiere dates for 'Loki', 'The Bad Batch', and more

When Disney announced that it would be leaning full-tilt into streaming in the coming year, it wasn't kidding. Disney+ has announced its release dates through Summer, and there's a little something for everyone on the list. Old Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) faves will return, as will some fond animated familiars and a dog that is absolutely going to make all of us cry.

Check out their full slate through July. (We're not sure what the poor Zenimation team did to anyone either.)

March

March 19th, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

March 26th, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

May

May 4th, Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Note: The 4th is a special premiere date so Lucasfilm can hit that sweet, sweet, May the Fourth marketing. Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere on May 4th with the second episode premiering on Friday, May 7th. Subsequent episodes will premiere on Fridays.

May 14th High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 2

June

June 11th, LOKI

June 11th, Zenimation Season 2 (sorry, Zenimation team)

June 25th, The Mysterious Benedict Society

July

July 2nd, Monsters at Work

July 16th, Turner & Hooch

July 23rd, Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life

As you can tell from the list, Disney+ intends to keep the MCU narrative series' rolling until they run out of content. We'll roll from WandaVision, to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and then directly into Loki. The upcoming Hawkeye release will remain dependent on when Black Widow releases. But, should things remain on schedule, you can likely expect to see Clint, Kate, and Yelena quickly after Loki concludes.

So far as the future of Star Wars goes, we don't have much of a line of sight beyond The Bad Batch and The Mandalorian Season 3 (a Boba Fett story coming our way in December of this year). Don't worry, though. They won't keep us in the dark there for long. Expect to hear filming announcements for Ahsoka sooner rather than later.