'Hawkeye' adds six new cast members, including 'Black Widow's Florence Pugh

Variety is reporting that Hawkeye has cast six new members in key roles in the series. Hailee Steinfeld is now officially confirmed, given they couldn't hide her involvement after the leaked footage. Joining her will be Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon. We know who most of the actors will be playing, but the most interesting addition here, so far as hints we can glean about the series, is Florence Pugh.

Pugh stars alongside Scarlett Johannson in Marvel's upcoming Black Widow. Since we've never met Yelena Belova - sister to Natasha Romanoff - before, it seems safe to assume that we now know when Hawkeye falls in the overall timeline of the MCU. That is, unless Yelena hopped over to New York to find her sister and we're just not talking about it.

This also brings Black Widow's release into question. There was no real rush while the whole slate was on pause, but with the recent WB news confirming their whole 2021 slate will head to HBO Max and Disney's investor call on the horizon, you've got to wonder if we'll be getting announcement of another blockbuster headed direct to streaming.

As for the other actors, we'll have Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop - Kate Bishop's mom, Fra Fee as "Kazi" (likely a nod to Kazimierz Kazimierczak aka "Clown"), Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne, which will hopefully be a nod to Jacques Duquesne aka the antihero Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, aka Echo, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, who we're currently assuming will be a take on Maya's father, Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln.