Disney Plus reaches a new gear internationally with the launch of Star
The new 'general entertainment brand' brings even more content to the hugely popular streaming service.
Disney Plus has grown by leaps and bounds in its first year, closing in on 100 million subscribers after in its first 15 months. Today, it's finding a new gear internationally with the launch of the "Star" sub-brand in the Europe, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia — as well as Singapore, which is the first new country to launch with Star. The Star brand is being considered a "general entertainment brand," which basically means anything that doesn't fall under the five main pillars of Disney+ — Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.
Or to put things another way, it's a lot of the content you'd find on the Hulu on-demand service in the United States — owned, controlled or licensed to the service by Disney.
“Disney+ has touched the lives of nearly a hundred million people around the globe by providing a home for exceptional storytelling from the beloved brands of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, and today’s launch of the Star-branded international general entertainment offering marks an exciting expansion for the service,” Rebecca Campbell, Chairman, International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer, The Walt Disney Company, said in a press release. “With the addition of Star, we’re building even more value for consumers by adding an incredible array of high-quality movies and series for families, older teens, and adults, fueled by the acquisition of 21st Century Fox and our creative studios.”
Star brings more than 75 series and more than 280 movies online, as well as four "exclusive Star Originals," which is to say they're exclusive to Star in various regions — you'll already find them on Disney-owened properties in the United States, which doesn't have Star. (Because it doesn't need it.) Those four shows are Big Sky, Helstrom, Love, Victor, and Solar Opposites.
Along with the Star launch internationally, Disney+ also has turned on new parental control features that allow parents to limit access to content depending on its rating. They also can add a PIN lock to profiles that can access mature content, so you can keep your kids from switching over to your profile to watch something that otherwise would be blocked. (And, yes, that's absolutely a thing your kids know how to do.
The introduction of the Star brand also brings with it a higher price for the Disney+ service overall. New subscribers will pay £7.99 a month, or £79.90 a year. (And the equivalent in whatever country you're in.) Current subscribers at the lower price will get Start today and won't see a price increase until Aug. 23, 2021 at the earliest. (Annual subscribers will pay the higher fee once their renewal rolls around.)
The United States will get its price increase starting in March.
Initial content on Star on Disney Plus
Here's a look at all the new content coming to Star initially. Titles may vary depending on where you live.
SERIES
- According to Jim
- Alias
- American Dad
- Animal Fight Night
- Apocalypse World War I
- Apocalypse: the Second World War
- Atlanta
- Big Sky (star Original)
- Blackish
- Bloody Tales of Europe
- Bloody Tales of the Tower
- Bones
- Brothers & Sisters
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Buried Secrets of Wwii
- Burn Notice
- Castle
- Cougar Town
- Desperate Housewives
- Devious Maids
- Drugs, Inc.
- Family Guy
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- Firefly
- Flashforward
- The Fosters
- Futurama
- The Gifted
- Glee
- Grey's Anatomy
- Helstrom (star Original)
- The Hot Zone
- How I Met Your Mother
- Inside North Korea's Dynasty
- The Killing
- LA 92
- Lance
- Lie to Me
- Lost
- Love, Victor (star Original)
- Mafia Confidential
- Maradona Confidential
- Mars
- Modern Family
- O.J.: Made in America
- Perception
- Prison Break
- Raising Hope
- Resurrection
- Revenge
- Rosewood
- Scandal
- Scream Queens
- Scrubs
- Sleepy Hollow
- Snowfall
- Solar Opposites (star Original)
- Sons of Anarchy
- The Strain
- Terra Nova
- Terriers
- Trust
- Ugly Betty
- Ultimate Survival Wwii
- Valley of the Boom
- Witness to Disaster
- Wwii Bomb Hunters
- The X-files
- The 2000s: the Decade We Saw It All
- 24
- 24: Legacy
- The 80s: the Decade That Made Us
- 9/11 Firehouse
- The 90s: the Last Great Decade?
- 9/1/01
MOVIES
- The 13th Warrior
- 42 to 1
- 9 to 5
- Adam (2009)
- The Air Up There
- The Alamo (2004)
- Anna and the King
- Annapolis
- Another Earth
- Another Stakeout
- Anywhere but Here
- Australia
- Bachelor Party
- Bad Ass
- Bad Company (2002)
- Bad Company (aka: Tool Shed)
- Bad Girls (1994)
- Bad Times at the El Royale
- Baggage Claim
- The Banger Sisters
- Be Water
- Beaches
- Before and After (1996)
- Belle
- Beloved (1998)
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- Best Laid Plans
- Big Trouble
- Billy Bathgate
- Black Nativity
- Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation ...
- Boys Don't Cry
- Braveheart
- Breaking and Entering
- Bringing out the Dead
- Broadcast News
- Brokedown Palace
- Broken Lizard's Club Dread
- Brothers in Exile
- Brown Sugar
- Bubble Boy
- Bulworth
- Bushwhacked
- Can't Buy Me Love
- Casanova (2005)
- Catch That Kid
- Cedar Rapids
- Chain Reaction
- Chasing Papi
- The Clearing
- Cleopatra (1963)
- Cocktail
- Cocoon: the Return
- Cold Creek Manor
- The Color of Money
- Come See the Paradise
- The Comebacks
- Commando (1985)
- Con Air
- Conan the Barbarian
- Consenting Adults
- A Cool Dry Place
- Cousin Bette
- Crazy/beautiful
- Crimson Tide
- The Crucible
- Cyrus
- Damien - Omen Ii
- The Darjeeling Limited
- Dark Water
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
- The Day the Series Stopped
- Day Watch
- Deadpool 2
- Dead Presidents
- Deceived (1991)
- The Deep End
- Deep Rising
- Deion's Double Play
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Devil's Due
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard with a Vengeance
- Double Take
- Down and out in Beverly Hills
- Down Periscope
- Dragonball: Evolution
- Dreaming of Joseph Lees
- Drive Me Crazy
- The Drop
- Duets
- The East
- Ed Wood
- The Edge
- Encino Man
- Enemy of the State
- Enough Said
- Exodus: Gods and Kings
- The Fab Five (2011)
- Far from the Madding Crowd (2015)
- The Fault in Our Stars
- The Favourite
- The Final Conflict
- Firestorm (1998)
- The Fly (1986)
- For the Boys
- Four Falls of Buffalo
- French Connection Ii
- The French Connection
- From Hell
- Gentlemen Broncos
- A Good Day to Die Hard
- Good Morning, Vietnam
- The Good Son (1993)
- A Good Year
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- The Great White Hype
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- Guilty As Sin
- Gun Shy
- The Happening
- Here on Earth
- High Fidelity
- High Heels and Low Lifes
- Hitchcock
- Hoffa
- Holy Man
- Hope Springs (2003)
- I Heart Huckabees
- I Love You, Beth Cooper
- I Origins
- I Think I Love My Wife
- Idiocracy
- In America
- In Her Shoes
- Independence Day
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Inventing the Abbotts
- Jennifer's Body
- The Jewel of the Nile
- John Tucker Must Die
- Johnson Family Vacation
- Jordan Rides the Bus
- Joshua
- Just Married
- Just Wright
- Kingdom Come
- Kingsman: The Secret Service
- Kissing Jessica Stein
- Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
- Ladyhawke
- The Ladykillers (2004)
- Last Dance (1996)
- Le Divorce
- The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
- Live Free or Die Hard
- Looking for Richard
- Mad Love (1995)
- The Man from Snowy River
- Margaret
- The Marine
- Marked for Death
- The Marrying Man
- Martha Marcy May Marlene
- Mash
- Max Payne
- The Maze Runner
- Medicine Man
- Melinda and Melinda
- Metro
- Miami Rhapsody
- Miller's Crossing
- Moulin Rouge (2001)
- My Father the Hero
- Mystery, Alaska
- The Namesake
- Nature Boy
- Never Die Alone
- The Newton Boys
- Night Watch (2006)
- No Mas
- Nothing to Lose
- Notorious
- Office Space
- One Hour Photo
- Oscar and Lucinda
- The Other Woman (2014)
- Our Family Wedding
- Out to Sea
- Pathfinder (2007)
- Phat Girlz
- Phone Booth
- Planet of the Apes (1968)
- Planet of the Apes (2001)
- Pony Excess
- The Poseidon Adventure (1972)
- Post Grad
- Powder
- The Preacher's Wife
- Pretty Woman
- Primeval
- The Puppet Masters
- The Pyramid
- Quills
- Quiz Show
- Ravenous
- Rebound
- Renaissance Man
- Revenge of the Nerds Ii: Nerds in Paradise
- The Ringer
- Robin Hood (1991)
- The Rocker
- Romancing the Stone
- Ruby Sparks
- Runaway Bride
- Rushmore
- Ruthless People
- The Savages
- Say It Isn't So
- The Scarlet Letter
- Sea of Shadows
- The Secret Life of Bees
- Separate Lies
- The Sessions
- Shadow Conspiracy
- Shallow Hal
- Shining Through
- The Siege
- Signs
- Simon Birch
- A Simple Twist of Fate
- The Sitter (2011)
- Six Days, Seven Nights
- Sleeping with the Enemy
- Solaris
- Someone Like You
- Soul Food
- Spy Hard
- Stakeout
- Starship Troopers
- Stoker
- Summer of Sam
- Super Troopers (2002)
- Surrogates
- Swing Kids
- Taxi (2004)
- Terminal Velocity
- Thank You for Smoking
- There's Something About Mary
- The Thin Red Line (1999)
- Three Fugitives
- The Three Stooges (2012)
- Titan A.E.
- Tombstone
- Toys
- Trapped in Paradise
- Tristan & Isolde
- Up Close & Personal
- V.i. Warshawski
- Veronica Guerin
- The Village (2004)
- Von Ryan's Express
- Waiting to Exhale
- Waitress
- Waking Life
- The War of the Roses
- The Watch (2012)
- The Waterboy
- The Way Way Back
- What's Love Got to Do with It
- When a Man Loves a Woman
- White Men Can't Jump
- William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
- Win Win
- Woman on Top
- Working Girl (1988)
- The X-Files
- The X-Files: I Want to Believe
