Disney Plus reaches a new gear internationally with the launch of Star

Disney Plus has grown by leaps and bounds in its first year, closing in on 100 million subscribers after in its first 15 months. Today, it's finding a new gear internationally with the launch of the "Star" sub-brand in the Europe, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia — as well as Singapore, which is the first new country to launch with Star. The Star brand is being considered a "general entertainment brand," which basically means anything that doesn't fall under the five main pillars of Disney+ — Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Or to put things another way, it's a lot of the content you'd find on the Hulu on-demand service in the United States — owned, controlled or licensed to the service by Disney.

“Disney+ has touched the lives of nearly a hundred million people around the globe by providing a home for exceptional storytelling from the beloved brands of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, and today’s launch of the Star-branded international general entertainment offering marks an exciting expansion for the service,” Rebecca Campbell, Chairman, International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer, The Walt Disney Company, said in a press release. “With the addition of Star, we’re building even more value for consumers by adding an incredible array of high-quality movies and series for families, older teens, and adults, fueled by the acquisition of 21st Century Fox and our creative studios.”

Star brings more than 75 series and more than 280 movies online, as well as four "exclusive Star Originals," which is to say they're exclusive to Star in various regions — you'll already find them on Disney-owened properties in the United States, which doesn't have Star. (Because it doesn't need it.) Those four shows are Big Sky, Helstrom, Love, Victor, and Solar Opposites.

Along with the Star launch internationally, Disney+ also has turned on new parental control features that allow parents to limit access to content depending on its rating. They also can add a PIN lock to profiles that can access mature content, so you can keep your kids from switching over to your profile to watch something that otherwise would be blocked. (And, yes, that's absolutely a thing your kids know how to do.

The introduction of the Star brand also brings with it a higher price for the Disney+ service overall. New subscribers will pay £7.99 a month, or £79.90 a year. (And the equivalent in whatever country you're in.) Current subscribers at the lower price will get Start today and won't see a price increase until Aug. 23, 2021 at the earliest. (Annual subscribers will pay the higher fee once their renewal rolls around.)

The United States will get its price increase starting in March.

Initial content on Star on Disney Plus

Here's a look at all the new content coming to Star initially. Titles may vary depending on where you live.

SERIES

According to Jim

Alias

American Dad

Animal Fight Night

Apocalypse World War I

Apocalypse: the Second World War

Atlanta

Big Sky (star Original)

Blackish

Bloody Tales of Europe

Bloody Tales of the Tower

Bones

Brothers & Sisters

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buried Secrets of Wwii

Burn Notice

Castle

Cougar Town

Desperate Housewives

Devious Maids

Drugs, Inc.

Family Guy

Feud: Bette and Joan

Firefly

Flashforward

The Fosters

Futurama

The Gifted

Glee

Grey's Anatomy

Helstrom (star Original)

The Hot Zone

How I Met Your Mother

Inside North Korea's Dynasty

The Killing

LA 92

Lance

Lie to Me

Lost

Love, Victor (star Original)

Mafia Confidential

Maradona Confidential

Mars

Modern Family

O.J.: Made in America

Perception

Prison Break

Raising Hope

Resurrection

Revenge

Rosewood

Scandal

Scream Queens

Scrubs

Sleepy Hollow

Snowfall

Solar Opposites (star Original)

Sons of Anarchy

The Strain

Terra Nova

Terriers

Trust

Ugly Betty

Ultimate Survival Wwii

Valley of the Boom

Witness to Disaster

Wwii Bomb Hunters

The X-files

The 2000s: the Decade We Saw It All

24

24: Legacy

The 80s: the Decade That Made Us

9/11 Firehouse

The 90s: the Last Great Decade?

9/1/01

MOVIES