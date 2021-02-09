New trailers for three Star Originals coming to Disney Plus

Star Originals are part of the new Disney+ sub-brand Star, launching in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday, Feb 23.

Disney has released trailers for three new Star Originals on Disney Plus.

The House of Mouse’s streaming platform is set to get even bigger on February 23, and Disney+ have teased us with trailers for Solar Opposites, Love, Victor, and Big Sky.

Two episodes of each show will be available on Disney+ when Star launches later this month. After February 23, new episodes of each show will arrive on Fridays at 8AM GMT, following the normal release pattern for content in the UK.

You can watch the trailer for these three new Star Originals on Disney+ below:

Solar Opposites

Solar Opposites is the latest adult animated sitcom from Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, (Rick & Morty). It follows a team of aliens who crash-land in the American suburbs and are forced to confront the deeply weird world they find themselves a part of.

Love, Victor

Inspired by the hit film Love, Simon, Love, Victor follows Victor as he moves to a new school in Atlanta, Georgia. At Creekwood High School, Victor struggles with the many challenges facing him as the new kid on the block alongside his own sexual identity and his own family life. When everything starts to get on top of him, he reaches out to Simon for advice on surviving school.

Big Sky

Big Sky is an intense thriller series from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies). In the show, private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt are forced to join up with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. When they uncover further disappearances in the area, they enter a race against time to find the women before it’s too late.

What are Star Originals on Disney Plus?

Star Originals are TV shows and movies from other Disney-owned brands like Hulu that don’t necessarily fit alongside the content currently available on Disney+. Their release in the UK and Ireland broadens the amount of content available on Disney+ by some margin. Here’s what the streamer says about Star Originals:

From launch, Disney+ will become the exclusive home of Star Originals. Titles streaming on Disney+ in the UK & Ireland include crime thriller Big Sky from visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing); Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor written by the film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker (This Is Us) and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us) and adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites, co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (ex-writer’s assistant on Rick & Morty). Drama series Helstrom, executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb, will also be available at launch. Other projects premiering in 2021 are premium series Dopesick and The Dropout, new content from the Kardashian Jenners as well as a slate of FX originals, including The Old Man.

For the full list of content available at launch on Star on Disney+, check out our rundown here.

A Disney+ Subscription costs just £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year. From February 23, that price will increase to £7.99 or £79.99 a year. If you subscribe before then you’ll keep the lower price for six months before being put onto the higher price point.