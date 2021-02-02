Disney's 'Mulan' director Niki Caro in talks to direct Netflix's 'The Mother,' Jennifer Lopez set to star as the film's deadly assassin

Fresh off the notes of her presidential inauguration performance, Jennifer Lopez is set to star in the upcoming Netflix film The Mother. Disney’s Mulan remake director Niki Caro is in talks to direct. Jennifer Lopez will produce The Mother, a film that will center on a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before.

Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green is in the process of writing the screenplay for this upcoming action-thriller, with current revisions by Straight Outta Compton’s Andrea Berloff. Green will be making her features debut soon. Recently it was announced she was both writing and directing the upcoming Tomb Raider sequel, with Alicia Vikander returning as the lead character Lara Croft. Green’s hit series Underground, which featured Jurnee Smollett and Aldis Hodge and centered on the Underground Railroad in Antebellum Georgia, was also just picked up by Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network for syndication.

Misha Green isn’t the only one who has been busy. Jennifer Lopez has several other films in the works, including Universal’s romantic comedy Marry Me with Owen Wilson and STX’s crime drama The Godmother. Another film Lopez is attached to, Liongate’s Shotgun Wedding, recently garnered headlines due to her co-star Armie Hammer’s departure. Josh Duhamel is currently being eyed to replace Hammer.

Along with Disney’s live-action feature adaptation of Mulan, which was released on Disney+ last year and had Nielsen streaming ratings accumulated 525 million minutes of viewing in its first week, Niki Caro has an already accomplished resume. Caro’s 2002 feature Whale Rider won a Best Feature Film BAFTA in the Children’s Award section and earned a Lead Actress Oscar nomination for Keisha Castle-Hughes. She also directed North Country and The Zookeeper’s Wife. She is set to helm Amblin Partners’ Beautiful Ruins based on Jess Walter’s New York Times bestseller. She is also directing three episodes of the Amazon musical series Daisy Jones & The Six.