Misha Green is making the jump to features with 'Tomb Raider' sequel

Misha Green is making the jump to features. The Lovecraft Country showrunner will write and direct the next Tomb Raider film for MGM. The news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter yesterday.

This news would come as a surprise, but after the success of HBO’s Lovecraft Country, a series she created and executive produced with J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele, Green’s jump to features was inevitable. In addition to Lovecraft, Green is most known for WGN’s Underground, recently acquired by the OWN Network for reairing. She has also worked on FX’s Sons of Anarchy and has also penned and produced The Mother, an action film for Netflix.

Alicia Vikander will star in the next Tomb Raider as Lara Croft, the media series' main protagonist. She travels the world in search of forgotten artifacts and locations, which are frequently connected to supernatural powers. Before Alicia Vikander, Angelina Jolie starred as Lara Croft in the first two film adaptations of the video game series in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - Cradle of Life.

Misha Green’s Tomb Raider sequel will follow the most recent Tomb Raider movie based on the 2013 reboot video game of the same name directed by Roar Uthaug. It earned just under $275 million globally.

Green is no stranger to big-budget productions thanks to HBO’s Lovecraft Country, so it will be interesting to see what she comes up with for the sequel. Fans of Lovecraft got a taste of what Green can do. The episode “History of Violence” had significant action-adventure energy and featured some of the show’s characters in their Tomb Raider like quest. The first movie was closely related to the 2013 video game's storyline, which has had two subsequent sequels. It’s definitely wishful thinking, but maybe she’ll have Lara put things back in the tombs where they rightfully belong.