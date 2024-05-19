Doctor Who fans praise 'fabulous' character for 'breaking boundaries'

Doctor Who is back on screens and fans have shown their appreciation for the new cast, in particular, the arrival of Jinkx Monsoon.

Viewers also saw the introduction of Varada Sethu, who is the Doctor's future companion.

American drag queen Jinkx Monsoon plays Maestro, perhaps Doctor Who's most powerful villain yet - and fans are already very impressed.

'Jinkx Monsoon is smashing stereotypes and taking on Doctor Who with fabulous fierceness!' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another said, 'i cant believe doctor who got Jinkx Monsoon as one of the villains dskfgjng i want to watch it but i need to go through 3 (???) more doctors before that season.'

And another wrote, 'Late to the party but JINKX WAS SO GOOD IN DOCTOR WHO.'

While another wrote, 'Breaking Boundaries! Jinkx Monsoon, the iconic drag superstar, is making history once again as the FIRST drag artist to join the cast of Doctor Who!'

And another wrote on the social media platform, '8.5 out of 10. The best so far this season not that was a hard thing to beat. Jinkx managed to elevate a rather dull story pretty well in the 2nd episode, but I found Space Babies to be a pure dumpster fire. Boom finally felt like Doctor who again.'

While another wrote,'Watching Doctor Who for the first time because, Jinkx, and I really have no idea what this show is about.'

Jinx says that as a trans queer actor she feels like Doctor Who was a natural choice.

"Sci-fi has always been queer. Anyone who tells you otherwise is delusional," she told the BBC.

"There are prominent writers, directors, producers who are queer in these fields. And it just hasn't really been able to be talked about and a lot of them nowadays are done being silent."

The next Doctor Who episode, 73 Yards written by Russell T Davies, will air next Saturday 27th May at 6.50pm.