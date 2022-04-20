Downton Abbey: A New Era reveals new wedding shots... and more!
By Claire Crick published
Downton Abbey: A New Era will soon be in theatres and these new images reveal more of what we can expect from the second movie.
New images have dropped for Downton Abbey: A New Era and they are just what fans have been waiting for.
The images give us more of an insight into what drama and excitement we can expect from the second Downton Abbey movie, which will be released in theaters on April 29 in the UK and May 20 in the US.
We already know that there is going to be plenty going on for the Crawley family from the movie's trailer. Not only does the film delve into the past of Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) as it is revealed that she has inherited a rather fancy villa in the South of France from a mysterious man, but we also know that the family all head off to said villa where it seems there is more to Violet's inheritance than meets the eye.
We also already know there is going to be a wedding in the second movie as widower Tom Branson (Allen Leech) and maid Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton) tie the knot in a romantic ceremony.
We also know the wedding goes ahead without too many hitches as the cast list refers to a Lucy Branson, meaning Tom will finally be getting the happy ending that he deserves.
The new pictures also show the Crawley family having a great time as they unearth family secrets in France.
Not only will they discover the 'villa' that Violet has inherited is nothing short of magnificent, but they will also discover more about their family matriarch's mysterious past.
There are also some exciting behind-the-scenes images that have been released, showing the cast and crew filming some of the most important scenes in the movie.
As you can see from the slide show, filming took place while still under some covid restrictions, meaning the cast and crew can be seen wearing their face masks and visors in some images...
Downton Abbey: A New Era is released only in theatres on May 20 in the US and April 29 in the UK.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
