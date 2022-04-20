Downton Abbey: A New Era reveals new wedding shots... and more!

By published

Downton Abbey: A New Era will soon be in theatres and these new images reveal more of what we can expect from the second movie.

Downton Abbey: A New Era
Downton Abbey: A New Era sees the Crawley family heading abroad. (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC)

New images have dropped for Downton Abbey: A New Era and they are just what fans have been waiting for. 

The images give us more of an insight into what drama and excitement we can expect from the second Downton Abbey movie, which will be released in theaters on April 29 in the UK and May 20 in the US. 

We already know that there is going to be plenty going on for the Crawley family from the movie's trailer. Not only does the film delve into the past of Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) as it is revealed that she has inherited a rather fancy villa in the South of France from a mysterious man, but we also know that the family all head off to said villa where it seems there is more to Violet's inheritance than meets the eye. 

Downton Abbey: A New Era - Penelope Wilton stars as Isobel Merton and Dame Maggie Smith as Violet Grantham

Violet has been keeping secrets, and they're about to be exposed!  (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC)

Downton Abbey: A New Era

The Crawley family are about to head off on an adventure in the South of France.  (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC)

We also already know there is going to be a wedding in the second movie as widower Tom Branson (Allen Leech) and maid Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton) tie the knot in a romantic ceremony. 

Downton Abbey: A New Era - Tom Branson (Allen Leech) and Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton) on their wedding day

Tom and Lucy's wedding will take centre stage in the new Downton movie.  (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC)

We also know the wedding goes ahead without too many hitches as the cast list refers to a Lucy Branson, meaning Tom will finally be getting the happy ending that he deserves.

Downton Abbey: A New Era - Tom Branson (Allen Leech) and Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton) kiss on a beach

New images show Tom getting the happy ever after he deserves.  (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC)

The new pictures also show the Crawley family having a great time as they unearth family secrets in France. 

Not only will they discover the 'villa' that Violet has inherited is nothing short of magnificent, but they will also discover more about their family matriarch's mysterious past.

Downton Abbey: A New Era - Elizabeth McGovern stars as Cora Grantham and Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Hexham

Cora Grantham and Lady Edith Hexham travel to France by boat.  (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC)

Downton Abbey: A New Era - Nathalie Baye as Mme Montmirail and Jonathan Zaccäi as M Montmirail

The Crawley family are welcomed to France by the Montmirails. (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC)

Downton Abbey: A New Era - Harry Hadden-Paton stars as Bertie Pelham, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith and Allen Leech as Tom Branson

Bertie Pelham, Lady Edith, Lucy Smith and Tom Branson all head out for a game of tennis in France.  (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC)

There are also some exciting behind-the-scenes images that have been released, showing the cast and crew filming some of the most important scenes in the movie.

As you can see from the slide show, filming took place while still under some covid restrictions, meaning the cast and crew can be seen wearing their face masks and visors in some images...   

Image 1 of 4

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Visors and masks were used during filming Tom and Lucy's wedding scenes. (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC)
Image 2 of 4

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Director Simon Curtis and actor Michelle Dockery chat on the set. (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC)
Image 3 of 4

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Harry Hadden-Paton, Elizabeth McGovern and Michelle Dockery with Downton Abbey series creator and screenwriter Julian Fellowes. (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC)
Image 4 of 4

Downton Abbey: A New Era Laura Carmichael, Samantha Bond, Hugh Bonneville and Maggie Smith on the set

Laura Carmichael, Samantha Bond, Hugh Bonneville and Maggie Smith on the set (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features)

Downton Abbey: A New Era is released only in theatres on May 20 in the US and April 29 in the UK. 

Claire Crick
Claire Crick

Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia. 


After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off


She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz! 


As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book. 