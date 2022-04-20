Downton Abbey: A New Era reveals new wedding shots... and more!

New images have dropped for Downton Abbey: A New Era and they are just what fans have been waiting for.

The images give us more of an insight into what drama and excitement we can expect from the second Downton Abbey movie, which will be released in theaters on April 29 in the UK and May 20 in the US.

We already know that there is going to be plenty going on for the Crawley family from the movie's trailer. Not only does the film delve into the past of Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) as it is revealed that she has inherited a rather fancy villa in the South of France from a mysterious man, but we also know that the family all head off to said villa where it seems there is more to Violet's inheritance than meets the eye.

Violet has been keeping secrets, and they're about to be exposed! (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC)

The Crawley family are about to head off on an adventure in the South of France. (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC)

We also already know there is going to be a wedding in the second movie as widower Tom Branson (Allen Leech) and maid Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton) tie the knot in a romantic ceremony.

Tom and Lucy's wedding will take centre stage in the new Downton movie. (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC)

We also know the wedding goes ahead without too many hitches as the cast list refers to a Lucy Branson, meaning Tom will finally be getting the happy ending that he deserves.

New images show Tom getting the happy ever after he deserves. (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC)

The new pictures also show the Crawley family having a great time as they unearth family secrets in France.

Not only will they discover the 'villa' that Violet has inherited is nothing short of magnificent, but they will also discover more about their family matriarch's mysterious past.

Cora Grantham and Lady Edith Hexham travel to France by boat. (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC)

The Crawley family are welcomed to France by the Montmirails. (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC)

Bertie Pelham, Lady Edith, Lucy Smith and Tom Branson all head out for a game of tennis in France. (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC)

There are also some exciting behind-the-scenes images that have been released, showing the cast and crew filming some of the most important scenes in the movie.

As you can see from the slide show, filming took place while still under some covid restrictions, meaning the cast and crew can be seen wearing their face masks and visors in some images...

Image 1 of 4 Visors and masks were used during filming Tom and Lucy's wedding scenes. (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC) Image 2 of 4 Director Simon Curtis and actor Michelle Dockery chat on the set. (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC) Image 3 of 4 Harry Hadden-Paton, Elizabeth McGovern and Michelle Dockery with Downton Abbey series creator and screenwriter Julian Fellowes. (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC) Image 4 of 4 Laura Carmichael, Samantha Bond, Hugh Bonneville and Maggie Smith on the set (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features)

Downton Abbey: A New Era is released only in theatres on May 20 in the US and April 29 in the UK.