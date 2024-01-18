Dragons' Den guest Gary Neville: It was an 'honour and a privilege'

There’s a new face on the panel of investors as Dragons’ Den season 21 continues.

For the first time since the show began in 2005, a guest dragon assists the regular team of Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett.

Steven, Sara, Deborah, Touker and Peter have a guest Dragon in the Den! (Image credit: BBC)

In the episode airing on BBC1 at 8pm on Thursday, January 18, former Manchester United and England football star, turned sports pundit and business tycoon, Gary Neville takes a seat in the Den to hear more pitches from entrepreneurs hoping for investments in their businesses.

Gary Neville is a guest investor on Dragons' Den! (Image credit: BBC)

As a defender, Gary achieved more than 600 appearances for Manchester United, winning two UEFA Champions League titles, eight Premier League titles, three FA Cups and two League Cups whilst becoming England's most capped right-back with 85 senior caps.

But it was while he was playing for the team in his early twenties when Gary doubled as a property developer and he’s since built a business empire with a portfolio that spans property, hospitality, education, media and sport.

Gary Neville in Dragons' Den. (Image credit: BBC)

Among them is Manchester’s Stock Exchange Hotel, which is one of the city’s top hotels, and University Academy 92 (UA92) which he founded with fellow Man Utd players Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, and Phil Neville, who’s also Gary’s brother.

But Neville isn’t the only guest Dragon to appear in this 21st series because fashion mogul Emma Grede will also be dropping in to occupy a sixth seat on the panel in a later episode.

Fashion mogul Emma Grede is a guest dragon later in the series. (Image credit: BBC)

The businesswoman, entrepreneur and philanthropist Emma is the CEO of plus-size clothing brand Good American, which she co-founded in 2016 with Khloé Kardashian.

In the episode featuring Gary's guest appearance, he and the other Dragons hear pitches from an ear acupuncture devotee who wants to bring the ancient Chinese practice into the future, a husband and wife team who believe they have found the best way to view your favourite movie and an entrepreneur who reckons his all-natural drink will become more popular than coffee.

Gary Neville and his fellow Dragons are all ears as more entrepreneurs pitch for investments in the Den. (Image credit: BBC)

But Gary’s ears prick up when a former professional footballer arrives to pitch a match-worn memorabilia business, which includes sourcing and selling football boots worn by some of the game’s most famous players. Will Gary be reunited with a pair of his old boots?

A footie-themed pitch piques Gary's interest! (Image credit: BBC)

Here, Gary, 48, reflects on his stint in the Den…

What surprised you most about filming Dragons’ Den?

"The length of the pitches! When you watch it on television, you recognise that the pitches are obviously longer than what is shown but the actual length of them was incredible."

What was it like to sit alongside the other Dragons on the panel?

"I was surprised by the Dragons’ team spirit and their togetherness and comradery. Every day after filming; they go to the same restaurant and eat at the same table, and they have built this incredible team spirit. I didn’t realise that they would be as close as they were. I felt very privileged and honoured to be in their company."

Did the other Dragons have any advice for you?

"All of the Dragons were amazing. They all had different advice to give because they all see things in different ways and they all have very different characters and personalities."

Did you have a favourite Dragon?

As someone who’s changed careers, what advice do you have for anyone wanting to make the switch?

"I think it’s becoming more and more normal, particularly for the younger generation, to want to change career paths and I think having that flexibility in life is important. Sometimes we don’t like change, we tend to like stability, but doing the same job for 30 or 40 years isn’t what happens anymore. The thought of it can almost drag you down. It’s important to have that choice and being bold and brave enough to do it."

What advice would you give to budding entrepreneurs in the current economic climate?

"Retain your confidence and your belief in what you’re doing. Make sure you retain your confidence and your positive outlook in what you’re doing because that’s the last thing that should leave you."

"Being an entrepreneur by the very nature of it means that you are courageous, and you take risks. Having played under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, he used to tell us every single game to take risks, he used to hate it when we were boring, and we weren’t attacking enough. He used to say get out there and express yourselves, take risks!"

Dragons' Den season 21 continues on Thursdays on BBC1 at 8pm.