Dragons’ Den season 21: release date, dragon interviews, guest stars and everything we know

The Dragons are back to welcome more entrepreneurs to the Den!

More entrepreneurs enter the Den to showcase their businesses and pitch for investments from an esteemed panel of investors in Dragons' Den season 21.

All the investors from the previous series are returning for the new series with the panel of Dragons featuring the longest-serving Dragon, Peter Jones, the second longest-serving Dragon, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, who joined the show for its 13th series in 2015, Sara Davies, who joined the show for series 17 in 2019, and Steven Bartlett, who was 28 when he first entered the Den for series 19 in 2021, making him the show’s youngest-ever Dragon.

The panel is joined by guest Dragon, Emma Grede. (Image credit: BBC)

As well as the returning Dragons, there will also be some guest Dragons, namely fashion magnate Emma Grede and footballer-turned-business tycoon Gary Neville, in some of the 14 new episodes.

The show has been entertaining audiences for 19 years with pitches that have been runaway successes as well as some that have sadly fallen flat in the Den!

Some of the success stories include Levi Roots' Reggae Reggae sauce, subscription-based drinks supplier Craft Gin Club and GripIt, an aid for fixing screws into plasterboard.

As the series returns with more entrepreneurs hoping to turn their business dreams into a money-making reality, regular viewers of the show will notice that the set looks a bit different with a new skyline for a backdrop and some funky new chairs for the Dragons’ to sit in, but don’t worry, the famous ‘lift’ – where the entrepreneurs appear from at the beginning of their pitch – is still part of the show.

The 21st series of Dragons’ Den begins on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 8pm on BBC One.

You will also be able to catch up on BBC iPlayer.

What happens in the first episode of Dragons’ Den Series 21?

When the Den reopens for another series, Dragons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett are faced with pitches from three businesses who have healthy profit margins, but want relatively small sums of money from the investors. So if they are already doing well, why have they come to the Den?

Among the enterprises featured are a sock company with an altruistic goal, an online store selling luxury pre-loved fashion and a company offering funky and affordable prescription eyewear which is ready in just 20 minutes!

Meanwhile, another pitch sees an entrepreneur being labeled ‘a mad inventor’ by Deborah!

Meet the Dragons for Dragons' Den season 21

Here we profile the panel of investors of Dragons' Den and ask them about what to expect in the new series…

Peter Jones

Peter Jones is the longest-serving Dragon! (Image credit: BBC)

Peter Jones, CBE is the longest-serving Dragon in the world having been in the Den since the very first UK series in 2005.

He was just 16 when he started his career in business by setting up his own tennis academy before going on to start a computer business at while studying A-Levels at school and becoming a millionaire at just 21 years of age.

He is currently a recurring guest ‘Shark’ on Shark Tank, the US version of Dragons’ Den.

Some of his investments include pop culture publication Wonderland Magazine, Levi Roots’ Reggae Reggae Sauce and online gift-packaging service The Tiny Box Company.

You are the longest serving Dragon and this will be your 21st series, what keeps you coming back?

"I can’t think of any other TV show that has so much positive impact on people’s lives. To have the opportunity to listen and hear about someone’s business idea and dream, and be able to invest and help them make those dreams a reality is extremely special. I’ve been lucky enough to have sat through over 1,000 pitches on Dragons’ Den and still, even to this day, I get excited as soon as those lift doors open."

What do you think keeps Dragons’ Den relevant?

"Because it’s real. To be able to watch and listen to how people pitch their business idea, at the same time listen to the feedback and interrogation from the Dragons that follows can be incredibly enlightening. So many business lessons in such a short space of time. It’s very competitive too and that’s so relevant in business."

What can audiences expect this series?

"It’s a landmark year in that we have Guest Dragons joining the Den for the first time. It’s going to be different and as competitive as ever. There are so many great investments this series and that means the Dragons are having to fight amongst themselves in order to win an investment."

Have you spotted any business trends in this new series?

"More and more people since the pandemic are focussed on building online businesses and building a brand. We have definitely seen that trend in the Den."

Deborah Meaden

Deborah Meaden has been on the panel since the third series of Dragons' Den. (Image credit: BBC)

Having joined the show in the third series, Deborah is the Den’s longest serving Dragon after Peter Jones.

She is well known for her environmental pursuits as she supports ethical, fair practice both in business and in life; believing that taking care of the environment and wildlife is essential for our future security and wellbeing.

Her business career began when she turned a family holiday business into a multimillion-pound enterprise.

Some of her investments include Dock & Bay, which sells quick-drying beach towels and Get Fussy, which sells an environmentally friendly refillable deodorant stick.

You are very interested in green and sustainable businesses, are you hoping to see more entrepreneurs who make those objectives their top priority, in this series?

"Absolutely, a dream business for me is one with a great solution to help people and the planet, headed up by a great team…but I am also interested in businesses at the start of their sustainable journey…I just need to believe they want to improve their impact."

How do you think the show has changed and adapted throughout the years?

"People might think Dragons’ Den hasn’t changed, but it has and in quite significant ways… which is right because business is people and the way we live and work changes. I definitely think it reflects the more relaxed business style…. we see more laughter and chat between the Dragons, obviously a big shift towards IT and web-based businesses and of course, social media has changed the way we all tell our stories. And the big plus for me, everyone tackles their position on sustainability."

What can the viewers look forward to in this series of Dragons’ Den?

"Brilliant and brave entrepreneurs, lots of investments, support and advice and a few “never seen before “ moments, and of course the entrance of some smart, savvy guest Dragons… Frankly, a series not to be missed!"

Why do you think people still enjoy the show?

"Dragons’ Den is full of the ups and downs, humanity, inspiration and down-right craziness of life. It peels back the lid on business in all its creative glory, inspires people to start their own businesses and showcases people who have taken the plunge. It is totally intergenerational and everyone in the family has an opinion. I can hear them saying, 'Oooh, she won’t like that!' or 'This is one for Deborah!'”

Touker Suleyman

Touker Suleyman has been in Dragons' Den since 2015. (Image credit: BBC)

Now in his seventh year as a Dragon, having joined the show in 2015, Touker has 50 years of retail and manufacturing experience under his belt and is best known as the owner of menswear brand Hawes & Curtis and women’s fashion label Ghost.

He started out in accountancy but kicked off his career in retail at the age of 18 when he entered into a joint venture in a leather factory and established a clothing manufacturer for some of the biggest names on the British high street.

His investments include a British-made range of crafting kits Wool Couture and motorcycle apparel and protective wear Bobhead.

You have a keen interest in small companies and start-ups, were there any homegrown businesses that really piqued your interest in this series?

"All of the ones that I made offers on! Seriously though, I had gone into the series looking for opportunities specifically in the pet space and was very impressed with those that were pitched."

Who is your biggest business rival in the Den?

"Probably Peter – but I am competing with every Dragon for every pitch that I think is worthwhile pursuing!'

What can the viewers look forward in this series of Dragons’ Den?

"Well for the first time we have some guest Dragons which will be sure to inject some different energy to the line-up! Look out for the businesses that have battled through a tough recent economic climate and are ready to go to the next level."

Why do you think people still enjoy the show?

"The viewer base is getting younger and this reflects the enduring appeal of an entrepreneur pursing their dreams – something that I think resonates strongly with the show’s following."

Sara Davies

Sara Davies joined Dragons' Den in 2019. (Image credit: BBC)

Sara was 35 when she joined the show in 2019 and at the time was the youngest ever Dragon to enter the den.

She is the founder of craft supplies business Crafter's Companion, which she founded in her university digs when she spotted a gap in the market for an envelope-making tool for card makers and invented one herself!

Sara’s company now turns over £34 million a year and employs more than 200 staff in UK, the US and across Europe.

Her investments include spiritual wellness brand Psychic Sisters and Kiddiwhizz, a compact unisex eco-toilet!

Have you been impressed by the pitches you’ve heard this series?

"I've definitely been impressed by the pitches that we've seen in this series. I’m always amazed by each series of Dragons’ Den because just when I think that we’ve seen it all, something completely different or someone amazing walks through the doors that gets us dragons really excited."

You started your own business when you were a student. What advice do you have for today’s young entrepreneurs?

"I think being an entrepreneur is a mindset, and as long as you have enough drive, determination and heaps of passion, then you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. My top bits of advice for entrepreneurs would be to learn from your failures, diversify your business as much as you can, look out for great people to join you and finally, have faith in yourself."

What can the viewers look forward to in this series of Dragons’ Den?

"One of our most out there pitches yet!"

Are there any trends in the type of business that have been pitched to you?

"This year, more than any other year, I felt that the businesses we saw had a real purpose. They were all, in their own ways, trying to change things for the better. The entrepreneurs that came to pitch were still focused on establishing profitable businesses but were also really trying to achieve some good in the world too. I thought that it was really inspiring to see this as part of a lot of business models, goals and values."

Steven Bartlett

Steven Bartlett is the show's youngest-ever Dragon! (Image credit: BBC)

The host of the popular podcast Diary Of A CEO, Steven returns for his third series as the show’s youngest-ever Dragon after joining the show in 2021 when he was 28.

Steven co-founded thirdweb - a software platform, backed by Shopify and Coinbase, that makes it easy to build web3 applications.

He is an accomplished investor in the health and wellness space with notable investments including Huel – one of the UK’s fastest growing e-commerce companies internationally (2021), Zoe - the personalised nutrition programme created by the world’s top scientists, and wearable technology brand WHOOP

In 2023, he released his best-selling book, The Diary of a CEO: The 33 Laws of Business and Life.

You have now been part of Dragons’ Den for three series, what has your experience been so far?

"I still have to pinch myself sometimes. It's an honour to sit alongside the other Dragons for a third series after watching Dragons’ Den as a kid for years. It's been a privilege to be able to meet so many talented and passionate entrepreneurs and be a part of helping them achieve their dreams. Every day is a learning opportunity and I’ve gained so much insight as an entrepreneur myself in the past three series. The Den is a fast-paced and exciting environment. I’m interested to see who the audience is most interested and inspired by this series."

What do you look for in potential business partners?

"I look for a few key things. Most importantly, passion and ambition - I ultimately want to partner with individuals and founding teams who truly believe in their own vision, who are excited to make a difference in the world and driven to succeed no matter what."

What traits does someone need to be a success in business?

"I think strength is definitely an important trait for a business person but I don't think it's the most important trait you must have - I believe adaptability and resilience are more important. Starting and running a business is not easy. There will be ups and downs, so having the ability to bounce back from setbacks and failures is crucial - the most successful business people learn from their mistakes and come back stronger."

What can the viewers look forward to in this series of Dragons’ Den?

"We've seen some incredible entrepreneurs come through the Den this series, who are passionate about their businesses and are determined to make a difference in the world. I’m looking forward to seeing what the response is, and who captures the attention of the audience."

Who are the guest Dragons?

Gary Neville

Former footballer and businessman Gary Neville can add Dragon to his list of credentials! (Image credit: BBC)

As a footballer, he achieved more than 600 appearances for Manchester United, winning two UEFA Champions League titles, eight Premier League titles, three FA Cups and two League Cups whilst becoming England's most capped right-back with 85 senior caps.

After retiring from the game, Gary became a football pundit and was a commentator for Sky Sports, but beyond football and the media he is also an accomplished businessman.

Having started out as a property developer whilst playing for Manchester United in his early twenties, he’s since built a business empire with a portfolio that spans property, hospitality, education, media and sport.

Emma Grede

Emma Grede is a businesswoman, entrepreneur and philanthropist. (Image credit: BBC)

Businesswoman, entrepreneur and philanthropist Emma is the CEO of Good American, which she co-founded in 2016 with Khloé Kardashian. The clothing brand offers plus-size clothing and challenges industry norms by empowering women to feel confident, no matter what their body type or shape.

She was named one of America’s Richest Self-Made Women and America’s Richest Self-Made Women Under 40 by Forbes.

Some fun and interesting facts about Dragons' Den

- The first episode of Dragons’ Den premiered on 4 January 2005.

- Since the series began, there have been a total of 19 Dragons, including Duncan Bannatyne, Theo Paphitis, Kelly Hoppen, James Caan and the late Hilary Devey.

- Peter Jones is the longest-serving Dragon in the world, having been on the show since the first series and taking part in all 21 series. He has also appeared as a guest on Shark Tank, the US version.

- Deborah Meaden is the Den’s second longest-serving Dragon after Peter Jones, having joined in Series 3.

- To date, there have been 415 pledges of investment in the Den.

- Over £32 million has been invested in businesses since the series began.

- In series 21, there were £2.3 million pledges of investment.

- There have been 226 episodes of Dragons’ Den, and 14 new episodes coming in the 21st series.

- More than 1,990 entrepreneurs have entered the Den since the series began.

- As well as entrepreneurs, a wide array of animals, including horses, dogs, pigs, chickens, guinea pigs and falcons have entered the Den over the years.

- Toot toot! An eclectic variety of vehicles have come into the Den from miniature cars, vans, motorbikes and bicycles to to food trucks, submarines and miniature tanks!