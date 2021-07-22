‘Dune’ trailer brings the hype for Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited sci-fi epic

Dune, the long-awaited sci-fi movie from director Denis Villeneuve, is not technically a summer blockbuster, but the newly released trailer may be talked and dissected as much as one would be. Such is the case when you’re adapting a classic science fiction novel, have an A-list cast with stars like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, and you have giant sand worms (who again make a quick appearance in the trailer after they set the internet ablaze with the first trailer).

Frank Herbert’s Dune is a much lauded entry into the sci-fi genre that hasn’t had the best luck in film thus far — David Lynch’s adaptation was a box-office failure, while another attempt Alejandro Jodorowsky never even came to fruition, though it led to a great documentary in Jodorowsky’s Dune.

Villeneuve, the director Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, is the latest filmmaker to try and bring the epic story to the big screen. That story follows the Atreides family, who rule over a planet and are tasked with protecting its valuable spice resources. However, warring factions battle for its control.

Villeneuve has certainly spared no expense in bringing the story to life, as evident by this new, big and exciting trailer for Dune.

In addition to Chalamet, Zendaya and Isaac, Dune stars Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgaard, Stephen McKinlley Henderson and a host of others.

Originally slated for 2020, like many big budget films, Dune was pushed from its original timeline and now is slated for release on Oct. 22, where it will be playing both in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service for a month at no extra cost, as all Warner Bros. 2021 movies are doing.

HBO Max has been reaping the benefits of this arrangement, as the HBO/HBO Max total subscriber numbers have recently jumped up to 47 million according to the latest reports. The launch of an ad-supported version at a discounted price of $9.99 has also helped, though should be noted that the new Warner Bros. movies are not available on the ad-supported plan.