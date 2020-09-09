The full Dune trailer is here, and it's magnificent

There's not a whole lot to say about the first full trailer for Denis Villeneuve's version of Dune. It's an epic story. It's heady. There are a ton of characters, and a ton of ways this whole thing can go sideways. (All of this has happened before. And it will happen again.)

But just watch this trailer. Watch it twice. Put it on a third time and tell me you're not hopeful that this version will properly tell the story of the House Atreides.

With a cover of Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" playing in the background, we see the war. We see the training. We see the struggle and strife and mysticism that comes on Arrakis, home to the spice that allows interstellar travel to happen.

And, of course, we get a brief look at the sandworms — the giant creatures that rule the dessert.

This is going to be one of those movies that'll have to be seen in the theater. So put on your damn mask, m'kay? It's what Muad'Dib would want.

This take on Dune stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar ISaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zandaya, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.