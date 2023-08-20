Eagle-eyed Coronation Street fans spot a huge BLUNDER for Claire Sweeny
Coronation Street viewers have noted an inconsistency in the latest episode of the ITV show
Coronation Street fans spotted a blunder in the latest episode of the ITV show when one of the key characters was spotted having an impromptu outfit change.
In the last episode of Coronation Street (which aired Friday, 18th August 2023) Tyrone had to make the difficult call on whether to introduce his mum Cassie (played by Claire Sweeny) to his daughters.
He asks Abi and Kevin for some advice, and Abi advises Tyrone to think carefully about whether he really wants to introduce a recovering drug addict into their lives.
But eagle-eyed Corrie fans spotted something unusual in the scenes where Tyrone and Cassie chatted in the flat.
'Claire Sweeney talking to Tyrone in the flat was not wearing a jacket - cometh the break and next shot she’s still talking with a denim jacket and handbag,' said one Corrie fan.
While another wrote about Claire Sweeney on the show, 'For all the set makeup, surely time has come for looking at ‘staining’ of brilliant white teeth? Tyrone’s mum for example.'
While others has nothing but praise for the scenes, with another writing, 'I know I’m biased as her agent & friend but my god isn’t @clairesweeney just mesmerising in #Corrie?
'The scripts are an actors gift & make absolutely amazing TV, I could have a watched ‘Cassie, Tyrone and Evelyn’s’ three hander, for the whole hour!'
And another said, 'Beautiful scene Maureen Lipman & Claire Sweeney are incredible together. Evelyn has been a little controlling too. poor Tyrone what's ahead we shall see.'
What's next for Cassie and Tyrone and will she be able to meet his daughters?
Tune in to Coronation Street on Monday, 21st August 2023 to see what happens next.
