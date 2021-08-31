'EastEnders' boss reveals when full-length episodes are set to return

EastEnders episodes have been shorter than usual in recent months, and soap fans are desperate to know when full-length episodes will be returning. Due to the pandemic and filming disruptions, episodes of the BBC soap have been 20 minutes long instead of the usual 30 minutes, but they should be changing back again soon.

In a press conference, EastEnders executive producer Jon Sen revealed: "So we're doing 20-minute episodes at the moment, we are looking to a future where we can get back to full-length EastEnders episodes and hopefully that will be soon."

He also praised everyone involved in the soap for managing to work around the pandemic restrictions, as the way they filmed had to change to allow for social distancing, adding: "It's been an incredibly challenging year for us all, but we have continued to make the show. We've got through COVID and lockdowns and the pingdemic and we're still making the show."

"The cast and crew have been amazing, they've learnt new techniques, the cast have been completely revolutionising the way they work, they now work acting to tennis balls like you would do in a Marvel movie and it's been amazing to watch."

Jon went on to thank the crew too, saying: "The crew have done the same, they've changed the way they work beyond recognition, so I'm so proud of what we've achieved together and now we're just looking forward to working our way to more normal circumstances as soon as it's safe to do so."

To catch up on last night's episode of #EastEnders click this link 👉https://t.co/YY23iF7X51 pic.twitter.com/CHHkuK6XYwAugust 31, 2021 See more

Despite all the challenges, EastEnders fans have had plenty of drama to look forward to as episodes aired where possible, with them also being added to BBC iPlayer for people to watch on demand. There's also been classic episodes and a special series called Secrets from the Square to keep soap fans entertained over lockdown.

Currently, EastEnders airs on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, but you can check our TV guide to stay up to date.