EastEnders confirms sexual assault storyline for Yolande Trueman
EastEnders has worked closely with experts on the shocking story
EastEnders has confirmed that Yolande Trueman will be sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton.
Poor Yolande will struggle to come to terms with her assault at the hands of a man who'd become a close friend.
The shocking scenes will air in a special hour-long episode on Wednesday (17 April) and will include flashback accounts of other women who have been assaulted by Pastor Clayton.
EastEnders has worked with experts including the End Violence Against Women Coalition, and Hourglass on what is being described as a "landmark" storyline.
"This is an important story that we hope will raise awareness of how women at any age can been groomed by someone in a position of power," says Chris Clenshaw, executive producer of EastEnders. "It was vital for us to work alongside the End Violence Against Women Coalition and Hourglass to truthfully present and sensitively portray Yolande’s sexual assault storyline.”
"We’re proud to work with EastEnders on this important storyline," says Andrea Simon, Director of End Violence Against Women Coalition.
"Sexual assault happens to women of all ages and backgrounds, but many find they aren’t believed or taken seriously. We hope this storyline helps dispel myths and stereotypes about what victims and survivors look like and how perpetrators behave, and ultimately increases understanding of sexual assault.”
"This is a landmark moment for all older victims of abuse in the UK and beyond," says Veronica Gray, Deputy CEO and Director of Policy at Hourglass. "EastEnders, shaping a storyline around the too-often hidden nightmare of sexual abuse of older people, finally brings this issue out of the shadows and into public consciousness. We hope this will start an important conversation in many households across the UK. Abuse of older people comes in many forms, and Hourglass urges anyone affected to make contact with us.”
EastEnders usually airs from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check our TV Guide for more information.
