'EastEnders' episodes will be released on BBC iPlayer during Olympics

EastEnders has confirmed that episodes will continue to premiere on BBC iPlayer during the 2020 Olympic Games, with all four episodes dropping weekly on Mondays so fans don't have to miss out on the drama.

This news comes after EastEnders, along with Coronation Street and Emmerdale episodes have been impacted during Euro 2020, with fans able to watch episodes on-demand as a boxset for the duration of the football tournament.

Confirming the news, Jon Sen, Executive Produce for EastEnders said: “We’re so glad that the audience has enjoyed getting ahead of the game — keeping up with Albert Square on iPlayer whilst enjoying the Euros, so we’re carrying on releasing the week’s episodes on Monday throughout Tokyo 2020.

"There’s enough happening in Walford this summer to keep everyone on the edge of their seats and we’re thrilled audiences won’t need to miss out on anything — starting with the match this Saturday!”

Since EastEnders returned to our screens in September 2020, it’s been streamed over 226m times on BBC iPlayer, and remains ones of BBC iPlayer’s most popular shows to date, so fans won't have to worry about missing out on episodes during the games.

The Summer Olympics will take place between Friday 23 Jul 2021 — Sun 8 Aug 2021, after having to reschedule last year as a result of the ongoing pandemic. More information about scheduling for the highly anticipated sporting event will be released in due course.

In other EastEnders news, Adam Woodyatt revealed he may never return to the soap in a new interview, where he spoke about playing legendary character Ian Beale since the 80s. In addition to this, football legend Harry Redknapp admits he thought Albert Square was real ahead of his appearance on the BBC soap.

With plenty more interesting storylines headed our way in the summer, fans will no doubt be delighted they can choose to watch both the Olympics and EastEnders, or simply binge-watch episodes each week.

EastEnders airs on BBC1.