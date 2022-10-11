EastEnders fans delighted to see former couple “sparkle” in emotional scenes

Are old feelings returning for this pair?

EastEnders viewers saw Alfie finally start to win Kat round in Tuesday night’s episode, as she was reminded of how kind-hearted her former husband is.

And as the pair reignited some of their old spark, viewers were certainly keen on the idea of the pair reuniting.

But can Alfie really steal Kat away from the mighty Phil Michell and grant viewers their wish?

Alfie's big gestures have had little impact so far (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

The episode began with Kat furious, after discovering that Alfie had a fiancée he had failed to mention while all the time trying to woo Kat back.

But as always with Alfie, it turned out things weren’t quite what they seemed.

Alfie had struck up a friendship with an elderly lady called Joan in a care home and had decided to make her final wish come true. Joan had been jilted as a young woman then never married, so Alfie was going to do the honours now.

Kat discovers the truth about Alfie's new love (Image credit: BBC)

As the trio chatted, Alfie talked of the time he took his Nana Moon to Normandy towards the end of her life so she could see her husband’s grave, leaving Kat reminded of what a kind and loyal man Alfie could be.

But Kat was still suspicious, fearing Alfie was after Joan’s money. However, when Alfie confirmed it was only a mock wedding to make Joan's dream come true, Kat's heart melted.

Joan wants her dream to come true (Image credit: BBC)

And as Kat began to see Alfie as the man she first met again, viewers were delighted to have the old Kat and Alfie make a return.

“It’s so great to have proper Kat and Alfie back,” one viewer posted. Meanwhile, another said, “The chemistry is just so natural.” One more added that the pair "just sparkle".

it's so great to have proper Kat & Alfie back. #EastEndersOctober 11, 2022 See more

This is why I’m glad Alfie is back.. Kat won’t have these light hearted storylines with Phil.. It feels like the 00’s Alfie and Kat funny and up to mischief… the chemistry is just natural, Kat Slater is starting to return…Finally!!!#EastendersOctober 11, 2022 See more

Kat can say she loves Phil as much as she likes but it doesn't ring true. Her and Alfie just sparkle #eastendersOctober 11, 2022 See more

Now that's the Alfie kat fell in love with. #EastEnders reminds me so much of him looking after nana . ❤️ Come on let's get them back together and running the VicOctober 11, 2022 See more

And the old feelings look set only to continue, after Kat suggested that Alfie and Joan have their ‘wedding’ in The Vic – the same place Kat and Alfie were married.

We'll see the pair tie their pretend knot on Wednesday, with Kat there to witness the 'ceremony'.

Wacky weddings in Walford (Image credit: BBC)

So, with Phil still away from Walford, and no sign of him returning soon, can Kat resist the lure of her original Walford love?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.