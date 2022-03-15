'EastEnders' fans fear a DEADLY SHOOTING for Kat’s son Tommy
EastEnders viewers predict the bullying storyline could end in gun crime
EastEnders fans were left worried as Tommy’s struggle with his bullies intensified this week. When Tommy took desperate measures, deciding to carry a knife for protection, they pondered just how far he might go to protect himself. And when Tuesday’s episode saw Kat take delivery of a mysterious parcel, fans could see the plot taking a terrible turn…
The bullies have been tormenting Tommy for weeks now. Tommy made a big mistake thinking that as his dad-to-be was Phil Mitchell, he could frighten the lads off. But he’s only ended up making things worse for himself and now the bullies – Matty and Sid – know Phil is safely behind bars and can do them no harm.
Things got worse after Tommy scuppered the lads’ attempts to steal the cash box from Billy’s stall. Blaming him for their loss, Sam and Matty demanded that Tommy pay them £50 or else – leaving him in more hot water than ever.
We later saw Lily worried for Dennis after she saw the bullies taunt him. Then, when tidying up, she spotted a knife he'd hidden in his bag. She gave him a stern warning – that knives are how kids end up dead. But another aspect of the episode made viewers fear that the knife was the least of their worries.
We earlier saw Kat refuse to take delivery of a package for Phil from. When she visited him in prison, Phil tried to persuade Kat to take the parcel. Later, she found herself reluctantly accepting the delivery. But she was shocked when she opened it up and discovered it contained a gun!
Soon, viewers predicted a connection between the two plots. They reckoned that Tommy could be about to make a terrible mistake in his battle against the bullies. A mistake that could have deadly consequences.
“Why do I get the horrible feeling that Tommy is gonna to get his hands on that gun,” predicted one. While another reckoned Tommy was under enough pressure to even use the weapon. “Tommy’s going to get the gun and shoot the bullies,” they posted.
why do I get the horrible feeling that tommy is gonna get his hands on that gun #EastEndersMarch 15, 2022
Careful Kat tommy will take that gun soon #EastEndersMarch 15, 2022
I suppose Tommy's going to get the gun & shoot those bullys who are tormenting him then who knows what's going to happen #EastEndersMarch 15, 2022
So Tommy’s going to find the gun and shoot the bully #eastendersMarch 15, 2022
With the bullies showing no sign of letting up, will Tommy be pushed too far? And could death stalk Albert Square once more if he does.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm, Thursday at 7.30pm. See our TV Guide for full listings
