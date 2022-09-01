EastEnders fans love the ‘emotional’ scenes between Kheerat and Jean

EastEnders fans loved seeing the unlikely pair bond.

EastEnders viewers loved seeing Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) bond in heartwarming scenes during last night’s episode (Wednesday, August 31).

After Kheerat helped the Slater family decorate Jean’s room in EastEnders, the unlikely duo have become closer as Kheerat continued to date Jean's daughter, Stacey (Lacey Turner).

Recently, Jean reluctantly returned to Walford after her bipolar episode and was scared to go outside to see the Walford residents as she had been embarrassed about her behaviour when her mental health spiralled.

During last night’s instalment, Kheerat noticed Jean was struggling after she didn’t want to go outside and buy some milk.

Kheerat made her a coffee and the pair had an emotional heart-to-heart in her room, where Jean voiced her worries about going out into the Square.

“Everyone’s going to be nudging and whispering when they see me,” Jean said.

Kheerat and Jean supported each other through their struggles. (Image credit: BBC)

Kheerat reassured her that nobody will be doing that and told her that she shouldn’t worry about what people say.

He then went on to say that he didn’t trust Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) around his mum, Suki (Balvinder Sopal), who has now moved into the Panesar family home and bought Walford East with Suki.

While Kheerat looked sad at the thought of his mum being around a scheming Ravi, Jean gave him some kind words.

“Well, you’ve got us,” she said.

The pair then held hands as Kheerat replied: “And you’ve got me.”

Jean then encouraged Kheerat to talk to Suki, despite her stubbornness and Jean managed to pluck up the courage to get some milk from the shop.

Jean was delighted with herself after going outside and buying milk. (Image credit: BBC)

It seemed that Jean’s advice worked as Kheerat went to speak to Suki at The Queen Vic, where he warned Ravi not to hurt his mum.

Later on, a smiling Jean was over the moon and couldn’t wait to share the happy news.

“I bought milk, Kheerat. I went to the shop and I bought milk,” she declared.

Fans adored seeing the heartwarming scenes unfold between the unexpected pairing…

Kheerat and Jean are absolutely adorable and the duo I didn’t know I needed. #EastEnders 🥹🥹August 31, 2022 See more

I love these scenes with Kheerat and Jean. They are developing a great relationship. 🥰#EastEndersAugust 31, 2022 See more

Aaaaw Kheerat and Jean making me emotional#EastEnders @bbceastendersAugust 31, 2022 See more

Really loving all the Jean and Kheerat scenes recently… #EastEnders 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/CkEODsiOCAAugust 31, 2022 See more

Kheerat and Jean scenes aw my heartttt🥺💖 It reminds me of Bradley and Jean's bond years ago #EastEndersAugust 31, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.