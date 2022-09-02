EastEnders fans predict HUGE dark secret for one loveable character

EastEnders threw in a big twist at the end of Thursday’s episode, as Keeble finally came to the end of her tether with Phil and made him an ultimatum.

Viewers saw the policewoman demand Phil make good on his deal to deliver information other local criminals, or she would throw him straight back in prison.

Phil has been playing Keeble these last few weeks, keeping her hanging and warning people she’s interested in to keep their heads down until the heat dies down.

But during this episode, Keeble finally had enough of being given the run around.

She met up with Phil and told him he had one last chance or he’d be heading back to jail.

And viewers were intrigued when she produced an envelope and handed it to Phil.



She told him this was person she wanted information on. While the face of the person wasn’t revealed in the picture, viewers think they clocked exactly who it was.

They named the person Keeble is after as… Billy Mitchell!

Despite only getting glimpse of Keegan’s target from the neck down, viewers were sure they were right.

“OMG, it’s Billy on the market stall,” exclaimed one. While another echoed “That is 100% Billy.”

One even reckoned the pic was taken during the events of an episode last week, posting an image of Billy in the same top.

But why Keeble after loveable loser Billy?

Well, viewers with long memories will remember that the Billy we know these days if very different from the one we first met back in 1998.

Back then, he was a violent bully, who physically abused his nephew Jamie, causing the teen to head to the Square and live with Phil.

Billy soon followed but was kept at arm’s length by Phil and Grant, who didn’t see him as a true Mitchell. In fact, he even ended up teaming up working for Steve Owen when Steve wanted to antagonise the brothers.

Over the years, Billy mellowed, particularly after meeting Little Mo Slater and marrying her.

But what secret does his past hold that has reared its head in the present day?

Keeble’s interest in Billy looks likely to be the reason we will flashback to 1979 in a special episode next week, where according to EastEnders some “revelations about the past” will be revealed.

The flashback will also see us meet Billy’s brother, Charlie. But what will be uncovered ? Viewers can’t wait to find out.

“I’m glad EastEnders have finally realised how bad Billy was when he first arrived,” said one. While another demanded, "WHAT DID HE DO?".

So, what dark secrets are we about to find out as we travel back three decades next week? All will soon be revealed…



EastEnders flashback episode airs Monday 5 September at 7.30pm on BBC One.