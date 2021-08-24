'EastEnders' fans speechless after Shona McGarty reveals secret singing talent

EastEnders fans have been blown away by Shona's singing talents.

EastEnders fans have been left speechless after seeing Shona McGarty showcase her singing talents in last night's episode.

The actress, who has played Whitney Dean since 2008 is currently in the middle of a huge new storyline that sees her character embarking on a new career as a singer after Terry 'Rocky' Cant realised she had a beautiful singing voice.

Despite Whiney's reluctance to stand on stage and let everyone hear her sing, Sonia's dad wasn't going to take no for an answer and soon she found herself booked into a gig at the Queen Vic.

Last night's episode of EastEnders saw Whitney trying to back out of the charity gig, which Rocky had set up with the hope that she would then be able to enter a talent contest and win a cash prize of £10,000.

Whitney was nervous at first, but she soon found her stride on stage. (Image credit: BBC)

Thankfully Rocky managed to convince Whitney to take to the stage and sing her heart out... and fans were left speechless when Shona's character started to belt out some Leona Lewis classics.

Viewers took to social media in their droves to praise the EastEnders star on her singing talents...

Whitney has an amazing voice in #eastenders wow 😍August 24, 2021 See more

just catching up with last night’s eastenders literally could hear ‘whitney’ @shonabm sing all day no cutting to other scenes just watch her perform bc her voice is beautiful. 🥺 #eastendersAugust 24, 2021 See more

I could listen to Whitney sing on a loop - she’s brilliant😲#EastEndersAugust 23, 2021 See more

But it wasn't just fans who were full of praise.

Shona's EastEnders co-stars also took to their social media accounts to tell the world how talented she is, including Max Bowden who plays Ben Mitchell and Lorraine Stanley who fans know as Karen Taylor...

The talent on this girl is a joke. @ShonaBM https://t.co/nnqN55XlxCAugust 23, 2021 See more

Amazing!!! Gave me proper goosebumps,such amazing talent!!! ✌🏼❤️🙌🏼👏🏼Love you @ShonaBM xxx https://t.co/uxQKUHkmPlAugust 23, 2021 See more

But while Whitney's days of working on a clothes stall in the market could be coming to an end if she makes it as a singer, Tiffany Butcher-Baker was having the worst day of her life when Vinny Panesar dropped the bombshell that her husband Keegan, had cheated on her with their friend Dotty Cotton.

Tiff's world fell apart when she heard that Keegan had cheated. (Image credit: BBC)

Tiffany's world fell apart as Vinny revealed that the real reason Keegan has been acting so distantly with her is because he's been unfaithful. But while Tiff was stunned into silence, Keegan has no idea his wife knows about his infidelity.

Vinny, who is head-over-heels for Dotty, overheard Keegan and Dotty talking in Ruby's office, both agreeing to keep their moment of passion to themselves. But now the secret is out, tonight's EastEnders promises to be one not to be missed.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also watch all of this week’s episodes on BBC iPlayer now.