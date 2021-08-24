'EastEnders' fans speechless after Shona McGarty reveals secret singing talent
By Claire Crick
Last night's EastEnders saw Shona McGarty take to the stage in the Queen Vic as Whitney Dean and fans can't get enough.
EastEnders fans have been left speechless after seeing Shona McGarty showcase her singing talents in last night's episode.
The actress, who has played Whitney Dean since 2008 is currently in the middle of a huge new storyline that sees her character embarking on a new career as a singer after Terry 'Rocky' Cant realised she had a beautiful singing voice.
Despite Whiney's reluctance to stand on stage and let everyone hear her sing, Sonia's dad wasn't going to take no for an answer and soon she found herself booked into a gig at the Queen Vic.
Last night's episode of EastEnders saw Whitney trying to back out of the charity gig, which Rocky had set up with the hope that she would then be able to enter a talent contest and win a cash prize of £10,000.
Thankfully Rocky managed to convince Whitney to take to the stage and sing her heart out... and fans were left speechless when Shona's character started to belt out some Leona Lewis classics.
Viewers took to social media in their droves to praise the EastEnders star on her singing talents...
Whitney has an amazing voice in #eastenders wow 😍August 24, 2021
just catching up with last night’s eastenders literally could hear ‘whitney’ @shonabm sing all day no cutting to other scenes just watch her perform bc her voice is beautiful. 🥺 #eastendersAugust 24, 2021
I could listen to Whitney sing on a loop - she’s brilliant😲#EastEndersAugust 23, 2021
But it wasn't just fans who were full of praise.
Shona's EastEnders co-stars also took to their social media accounts to tell the world how talented she is, including Max Bowden who plays Ben Mitchell and Lorraine Stanley who fans know as Karen Taylor...
The talent on this girl is a joke. @ShonaBM https://t.co/nnqN55XlxCAugust 23, 2021
Amazing!!! Gave me proper goosebumps,such amazing talent!!! ✌🏼❤️🙌🏼👏🏼Love you @ShonaBM xxx https://t.co/uxQKUHkmPlAugust 23, 2021
But while Whitney's days of working on a clothes stall in the market could be coming to an end if she makes it as a singer, Tiffany Butcher-Baker was having the worst day of her life when Vinny Panesar dropped the bombshell that her husband Keegan, had cheated on her with their friend Dotty Cotton.
Tiffany's world fell apart as Vinny revealed that the real reason Keegan has been acting so distantly with her is because he's been unfaithful. But while Tiff was stunned into silence, Keegan has no idea his wife knows about his infidelity.
Vinny, who is head-over-heels for Dotty, overheard Keegan and Dotty talking in Ruby's office, both agreeing to keep their moment of passion to themselves. But now the secret is out, tonight's EastEnders promises to be one not to be missed.
EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also watch all of this week’s episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.