EastEnders viewers wonder “what has happened” to long-standing character — and predict a sticky end!

Life as an EastEnders' character can be stressful, with drama thrown at you from every direction, week in, week out.

However, fans of the show are beginning to question the way one character is dealing with the rollercoaster of Walford life, as Jack Branning continued to kick off at every turn in the latest episode.



Wednesday night's instalment came in the wake of the Branning family discovering that teenage son Ricky Jr is the father of neighbour Lily's baby.

Ricky and Lily have family troubles in more ways than one. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Jack has already had at a go at the Slaters after finding out what's happened with Lily and Ricky and was still in a rage during the latest episode.

After telling Ricky he had to attend an interview at the police station, Jack kicked off again. The situation wasn't helped when Ricky's mum Sam arrived, winding up Jack even more before he ordered her to get out.



Later, a stressed-out Jack had a go at Amy over what she was wearing to Lola's wedding and Denise had to step in, sick of his constant fury. "I'm not sure who that man was, but he ain't my husband," she told Jack.

Jack's been snarling for days. (Image credit: BBC)

Denise is in despair. (Image credit: BBC)

And Denise wasn't the only one sick of Jack kicking off, viewers were getting tired of their one-time favourite character's behaviour — warning that things could end badly if he doesn't get a grip.

"What’s happened to Jack Branning?" demanded one. "All he does is lose his temper and shout."

"More and more shouty and annoying," said one viewer. "If he carries on like that, he'll have a breakdown."

Meanwhile, another predicted there was a "heart attack pending" for the stressed-out copper.

What’s happened to Jack Branning? All he does is loose his temper and shout. He never used to be like this #EastEnders sort it out we want likeable Jack backJanuary 25, 2023 See more

Jack is becoming a bit of a bully! More and more shouty and annoying. He's not coping at all. If he carries on like that, he'll have a breakdown!#EastEndersJanuary 25, 2023 See more

Jack is fuming in every episode. Heart attack pending. #eastendersJanuary 25, 2023 See more

Finally the fellas shared a calm moment. (Image credit: BBC)

However, there may be hope on the horizon. Before he took Ricky off to his police interview, Jack shared a moment with his son, apologising for his failings as a dad, admitting, "give me two teenagers in pain and I just fall to pieces."



Viewers were happy to see Jack show his caring side, but how long can it really last if the Brannings go to war with the Slaters over Lily and Ricky's situation?

When Jack isn't all shouty he's actually a good dad, lovely scene with Ricky there #EastendersJanuary 25, 2023 See more

Okay I still don’t like Jack but I loved that scene with Ricky. At least Jack at least notices some of his faults. Just a shame it won’t last #EastendersJanuary 25, 2023 See more

Glad Jack apologised to ricky junior in the end, he was way out of line with how he spoke to him! I get jack is stressed with everything going on, but there was no need for it.#EastEndersJanuary 25, 2023 See more

