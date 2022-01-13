'Emmerdale' boss reveals plans for the soap’s 50th anniversary

Golden year: Emmerdale will turn 50 in October, and producers have big plans in store.

It’s Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary later this year, and executive producer Jane Hudson has revealed how the soap intends to mark the mammoth occasion.

Instead of doing one special episode on the big day, 16th October - which is actually not feasible, as it’s a Sunday - the celebrations will take place across the whole of October, with fans being treated to a raft of explosive storylines.

Says Jane, “We’re going to be having a golden month of celebrations to mark our 50th.

“There’s going to be mind-blowing stunts, moments of heartbreak, and secrets and lies revealed.

“It’s going to be the gift that keeps on giving, and the party no-one wants to end.”

She continues, “2022 is very much going to be building our stories for that 50th golden month. We need to make this the biggest year we’ve ever had.

“We’ve already got some great stuff planned for that build-up… there’ll maybe be a wedding in the Summer.

“Some really big things are going to happen that will test people’s strength, as couples and as parents. We might see some old faces returning. There is a lot coming up.”

It's over: Serial killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) will finally get her comeuppance. (Image credit: ITV)

Jane Hudson unveiled the plans to whattowatch.com and other media at a recent press conference, in which she and series producer Laura Shaw also teased what was coming up in the more immediate future.

Highlights, the duo promise, include judgment day for serial killer Meena Jutla, and turbulent times for Laurel and Jai when the latter goes to extreme lengths to solve his financial woes.

There’s also a big storyline for Leyla Cavanagh, who has been a rock to husband Liam in the wake of his daughter Leanna’s death but will be seen to not be coping as well as she seems.

Shock discovery: Kim (Claire King) will discover that son Jamie isn't dead, afterall. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Kim Tate is set to discover the truth about son Jamie - that he isn’t dead, as she believes - while Emmerdale wouldn’t be Emmerdale without big drama for the Dingles.

Says Laura, “Two of our most loved Dingles are going to be facing huge, life-changing situations that are going to have repercussions for the whole village.

“The effects of this are going to be long-lasting over the course of 2022 and into 2023.

“In the next few months, we’ll see drama, joy, fun, laughter, agony, pain, grief and despair hit this family.

“They will pulled in a lot of directions, and be at the heart of our very biggest stories.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.