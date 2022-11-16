Emmerdale fans delighted by what has returned to the show
Emmerdale has had a dramatic few weeks, with Faith’s death, the killer storm and the fallout from Cain and Al’s showdown.
And while fans have lapped this all up, they were pleased to see the return on Tuesday night’s episode of something that’s been missing from the show of late.
With the recent deaths, we’ve seen several sombre scenes where people remember their loved ones, And as viewers tuned in to see Vinny scatter his late wife Liv’s ashes, they were expecting this would be another episode to tug on our heartstrings.
But they were in for a surprise. The episode didn’t have them on tears – it had them in stitches instead!
Vinny planned to spread Liv’s ashes at the cricket pavilion and gathered her family and friends together for a touching ceremony.
Vinny has been struggling since Liv’s death and found it hard to go through with the scattering, overcome by his grief as he tried to make a speech.
But the tone quickly changed when Chip the dog jumped up on the table the ashes were sitting on – sending the urn flying into the air and the ashes pouring all over Vinny!
As the shocked onlookers stared in horror, Vinny suddenly broke into a smile and started to laugh. And his friends followed suit.
And they weren’t the only ones in hysterics, viewers at home were too. And they were delighted to enjoy such a funny scene, happy to have a refreshing change from all the recent dramas on screen.
“The Emmerdale humour we’ve so missed is back. Yay!” posted one on social media. While another declared: “Good to see Vinny laughing and smiling again.” Another summed it up with: “Absolutely loved the scene with Liv’s ashes. Brilliant.”
While it’s clear Vinny still has a long way to go with his grief for Liv, mum Mandy was pleased to see her son smile again, and later in the episode the pair had a heart-to-heart over Vinny’s heartbreak.
Has this moment seen Vinny turn a corner?
Emmerdale screens Monday to Friday on ITV, including an hour-long episode on Thursday.
