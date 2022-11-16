Emmerdale fans delighted by what has returned to the show

Emmerdale has had a dramatic few weeks, with Faith’s death, the killer storm and the fallout from Cain and Al’s showdown.

And while fans have lapped this all up, they were pleased to see the return on Tuesday night’s episode of something that’s been missing from the show of late.

With the recent deaths, we’ve seen several sombre scenes where people remember their loved ones, And as viewers tuned in to see Vinny scatter his late wife Liv’s ashes, they were expecting this would be another episode to tug on our heartstrings.

But they were in for a surprise. The episode didn’t have them on tears – it had them in stitches instead!

Vinny is a broken man since Liv's death (Image credit: ITV)

Vinny planned to spread Liv’s ashes at the cricket pavilion and gathered her family and friends together for a touching ceremony.

Vinny has been struggling since Liv’s death and found it hard to go through with the scattering, overcome by his grief as he tried to make a speech.

But the tone quickly changed when Chip the dog jumped up on the table the ashes were sitting on – sending the urn flying into the air and the ashes pouring all over Vinny!

Chip causes chaos at just the right moment (Image credit: ITV)

Vinny got a face full of Liv! (Image credit: ITV)

As the shocked onlookers stared in horror, Vinny suddenly broke into a smile and started to laugh. And his friends followed suit.

And they weren’t the only ones in hysterics, viewers at home were too. And they were delighted to enjoy such a funny scene, happy to have a refreshing change from all the recent dramas on screen.

(Image credit: ITV)

“The Emmerdale humour we’ve so missed is back. Yay!” posted one on social media. While another declared: “Good to see Vinny laughing and smiling again.” Another summed it up with: “Absolutely loved the scene with Liv’s ashes. Brilliant.”

LOVED the scene with Liv's ashes on @Emmerdale this evening. Darling chip is wonderful. 🥰 Emmerdale humour we've so missed is back. YayNovember 15, 2022 See more

Absolutely loved Vinny's scene with Livs ashes, brilliant #emmerdaleNovember 15, 2022 See more

Chip throwing Liv's ashes over Vinny. 😂😂😂😂. Good to see him laughing and smiling again. There is definitely a sign of Liv in that dog 💔😭♥️ #EmmerdaleNovember 15, 2022 See more

Awww it's nice to see/hear Vinny laugh #EmmerdaleNovember 15, 2022 See more

While it’s clear Vinny still has a long way to go with his grief for Liv, mum Mandy was pleased to see her son smile again, and later in the episode the pair had a heart-to-heart over Vinny’s heartbreak.

Has this moment seen Vinny turn a corner?

Emmerdale screens Monday to Friday on ITV, including an hour-long episode on Thursday.

Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub



