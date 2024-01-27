Emmerdale fans divided as new character revealed – will you love them or hate them?

A new character in Emmerdale has fans at odds

Emmerdale’s latest arrival has fans of the soap at war after more was revealed about the newcomer in the show's latest episodes.

We all know that new characters often make a big splash on their first appearance. Sometimes because viewers love them immediately, and other times as they loathe them within minutes.

But every now and then a character splits fans right down the middle, and this has been the case in the Yorkshire-based soap this week.

On Thursday night’s episode, viewers saw Nate realise that his wife Tracy was having an affair with his boss, Caleb.

Tracy was busy cosying up to Caleb at his house at the time, so had no idea that Nate was on the warpath. Later, Nate stormed into Caleb’s place, and viewers expected him to catch Caleb in the act with Tracy.

When Nate arrived, Caleb was indeed enjoying some sexy time... but not with Tracy, who had by then left. He was kissing a different blonde!

The mystery lady introduced herself as Caleb’s wife, Ruby, who soon proved herself to be a bit of a livewire.

Within minutes, Ruby was making inappropriate jokes and getting flirty with Nate. Her son Nicky watched on, half amused, half cringing, obviously used to his mum's outrageous ways.

Friday’s episode then saw Ruby reveal more about herself as she was introduced to others in the village. She declared her desire to meet Caleb’s family and dragged her hubby to the Woolpack.

Soon, Ruby was ordering drinks, enthusiastically hugging her sister in law Chas and making it her business to know everyone’s business.

The new arrival certainly livened things up in the village pub, with many viewers lapping up Ruby’s antics.

"Ruby is a great character and feels so Emmerdale," said one. "I like Ruby... good to see new characters," said another.



"Welcome to Emmerdale Ruby," someone else agreed, adding an applause emoji.

Ruby is already a great character and feels so #Emmerdale. She adds a much needed and fresh dynamic with Caleb & Nicky.January 26, 2024 See more

Welcome to #Emmerdale Ruby ( Caleb's wife) 👏🏼January 26, 2024 See more

how lush is ruby?😍she can come again #emmerdaleJanuary 25, 2024 See more

I like #Ruby and I hope I keep liking her. Characters sometimes get ruined by the writers. Good to see new characters in #EmmerdaleJanuary 27, 2024 See more

However, others had the opposite opinion, feeling the new character was “annoying and "irritating".



Love her or loathe her, people couldn't deny that that Ruby was set to bring drama – her presence making things very awkward for secret lovers Caleb and Tracy.



"Ruby can stay if her being around carries on getting under Tracy's skin," conceded one viewer. While another agreed, "Tracy being jealous of Ruby is so funny."

Caleb’s wife is really annoying #EmmerdaleJanuary 26, 2024 See more

Caleb’s wife’s bloody irritating isn’t she 😂 #EmmerdaleJanuary 26, 2024 See more

Ruby can stay if her being around carries on getting under skanky Tracy’s skin 😁 #EmmerdaleJanuary 26, 2024 See more

Tracy being jealous of Ruby is funny😂it's not been a secret that Caleb's married but with the way he lies the state of it has been unknown until now & i'd forgotten he's married until Ruby appeared out of nowhere.🤔are the rest of Caleb's kids on their way?#EmmerdaleJanuary 26, 2024 See more

Whatever viewers think, Ruby is definitely here to stay.

Soap veteran Beth Cordingly – who had lead roles in The Bill and Family Affairs ­– has signed up to play the part and promises Ruby will be a “firecracker and a troublemaker” in the village.

So, will Ruby turn out to be a jewel in Emmerdale’s crown – or will viewers continue to see red over the character?

Emmerdale screens on ITV1 on weekdays at 7.30pm, including an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

