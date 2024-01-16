Emmerdale spoilers: Betrayed Nate Robinson catches Caleb IN THE ACT!
Thursday 25th January 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Nate Robinson wants to catch the lovers at it in Thursday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having suspected his wife Tracy is sleeping with his uncle Caleb, Nate Robinson's done some digging. And he's found some evidence.
As he races round to Mill and bursts in the door of Caleb's house, what will he find? Are the secret lovers about to get found out by betrayed Nate?
At Smithy, Rhona's got some explaining to do when Gus turns up unexpectedly.
With Rhona out secretly seeking legal advice about getting custody of Ivy, her husband Marlon and her mum Mary are at home minding the baby.
As a conversation gets going Marlon becomes aware his wife has been being economical with the truth.
When shifty Rhona arrives back home to find them all having a cuppa together will she manage to explain herself without a row blowing up?
Aaron Dingle's been gunning for a fight ever since he was dragged back to Emmerdale by Cain and Caleb.
And he's certainly got one since he started buying and selling stolen cars.
Cain's livid with his nephew who doesn't seem remotely bothered and to prove he's not listening to his uncle, he nicks his car, too!
Aaron's collared by the police for driving a car with no number plates and finds himself being questioned about the recent spate of motor thefts.
Later, in the garage, a savage row breaks out between Aaron and Cain. But who will come out on top?
Will Cain rein in his anger and spare his sister's lad?
At the Hide, as Gabby and Amit shake on the deal they've made for him to invest in the business, Jai fumes.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
