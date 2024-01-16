Emmerdale spoilers: Betrayed Nate Robinson catches Caleb IN THE ACT!

Nate Robinson races over to Mill to see if his uncle Caleb is with his wife Tracy…

Emmerdale's Nate Robinson wants to catch the lovers at it in Thursday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having suspected his wife Tracy is sleeping with his uncle Caleb, Nate Robinson's done some digging. And he's found some evidence.

As he races round to Mill and bursts in the door of Caleb's house, what will he find? Are the secret lovers about to get found out by betrayed Nate?

Does Caleb get caught in the act by Nate? (Image credit: ITV)

At Smithy, Rhona's got some explaining to do when Gus turns up unexpectedly.

With Rhona out secretly seeking legal advice about getting custody of Ivy, her husband Marlon and her mum Mary are at home minding the baby.

As a conversation gets going Marlon becomes aware his wife has been being economical with the truth.

When shifty Rhona arrives back home to find them all having a cuppa together will she manage to explain herself without a row blowing up?

Rhona returns home to find Gus is at Smithy talking to Marlon and Mary… (Image credit: ITV)

… Gus inadvertently puts his ex in a tricky position with her husband (Image credit: ITV)

Will Marlon listen to Rhona's explanation? (Image credit: ITV)

Aaron Dingle's been gunning for a fight ever since he was dragged back to Emmerdale by Cain and Caleb.

And he's certainly got one since he started buying and selling stolen cars.

Cain's livid with his nephew who doesn't seem remotely bothered and to prove he's not listening to his uncle, he nicks his car, too!

Aaron's collared by the police for driving a car with no number plates and finds himself being questioned about the recent spate of motor thefts.

Later, in the garage, a savage row breaks out between Aaron and Cain. But who will come out on top?

Cain's had it with Aaron who takes his car thieving to the next level by stealing his uncle's motor… (Image credit: ITV)

A fight erupts at Cain's garage… (Image credit: ITV)

Cain pins down Aaron… (Image credit: ITV)

Will Cain rein in his anger and spare his sister's lad?

Will Cain stop himself from pulverising his nephew? (Image credit: ITV)

At the Hide, as Gabby and Amit shake on the deal they've made for him to invest in the business, Jai fumes.

Jai looks on in horror as Gabby shakes a deal with Amit to invest in The Hide (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.