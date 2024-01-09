Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Dingle faces a HEARTBREAKING decision

Rhona Dingle will do anything to keep baby Ivy close

Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle will stop at nothing to be with Ivy in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Rhona was given free rein to look after Ivy she was thrilled.

Having Gus out of the way meant she could get as close as possible to the baby.

Had the grieving dad been in his right mind, he might have thought twice about leaving his ex-wife in charge of Ivy, a baby created from embryos he and Rhona conceived when they were married and trying for kids.

But Gus hasn't been coping at all in the wake of his wife's Lucy's death, the same day she gave birth to Ivy – and Rhona learned they'd used her fertilised eggs without her consent.

Rhona was horrified when she learned Gus and Lucy had used her embryos to conceive… (Image credit: ITV)

While Gus has returned home to try to put himself back together so he can step up and be there for his newborn daughter, Rhona has been loving doting on Ivy who's been left at Smithy. The whole family has ended up falling for the tot.

With all this time spent bonding with Ivy, Rhona's secretly hoping Gus will never come back to collect her.

Gus was left a broken man when Lucy died in childbirth (Image credit: ITV)

How far will Rhona go to keep 'her daughter' in her care? And what is she lying to Marlon about?

Rhona dotes on baby Ivy and has admitted she loves the bones of her (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.