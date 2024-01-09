Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Dingle faces a HEARTBREAKING decision
Airs Friday 19th January 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle will stop at nothing to be with Ivy in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Rhona was given free rein to look after Ivy she was thrilled.
Having Gus out of the way meant she could get as close as possible to the baby.
Had the grieving dad been in his right mind, he might have thought twice about leaving his ex-wife in charge of Ivy, a baby created from embryos he and Rhona conceived when they were married and trying for kids.
But Gus hasn't been coping at all in the wake of his wife's Lucy's death, the same day she gave birth to Ivy – and Rhona learned they'd used her fertilised eggs without her consent.
While Gus has returned home to try to put himself back together so he can step up and be there for his newborn daughter, Rhona has been loving doting on Ivy who's been left at Smithy. The whole family has ended up falling for the tot.
With all this time spent bonding with Ivy, Rhona's secretly hoping Gus will never come back to collect her.
How far will Rhona go to keep 'her daughter' in her care? And what is she lying to Marlon about?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!