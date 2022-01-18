'Emmerdale' fans sickened as shock twist sees main character left for DEAD

'Emmerdale' fans were shocked as more drama hit the village last night.

Emmerdale fans are upset after last night's episode (Monday, Jan. 18) saw Liv Flaherty brutally beaten in her prison cell and left for dead.

The shocking scene came right at the end of the episode and saw Liv lying unconscious in a pool of blood on the floor of her cell, with emergency sirens going off in the prison and doctors rushing to her aid.

Poor Liv's beating came after she had a run in with her cellmate, Mel, who she is locked up with after being wrongly accused of killing Ben Tucker, a crime that fans know is down to serial killer Meena Jutla.

The truth about Meena killing Ben is now out after the village murderer confessed to Manpreet while she had her held hostage last week.

But despite the fact Meena has confessed, the police still don't have enough evidence to let Liv go because the only person who heard the confession was Manpreet, who is currently in a coma following her ordeal with Meena.

Vinny, who was also being held hostage by Meena before Liam came to their rescue, is desperate to get Liv out of jail and went to see her in prison to explain it is going to take a little longer than they'd hoped to get her free.

But the news that they need to wait for Manpreet to wake up didn't go down well with Liv and she angrily accused Vinny of purposely not helping her before storming out of the visitors' room.

It was only when poor Liv got back to her cell that she had a run-in with Mel. After telling Mel to 'shut up' and that she 'didn't want to talk anymore' Mel decided that Liv needed to be 'taught some manners' and ominously shut the door to their cell.

Back at the Dingles, Mandy comforted an upset Vinny, telling him that Liv will come around and will soon be free. But as she spoke fans were given a glimpse of a lifeless Liv lying bloodied and beaten on the floor.

Fans took to Twitter to share their shock and upset at the ending of the episode, with some even suggesting the scenes were so graphic that ITV should have issued a warning before they aired...

Emmerdale spoilers for next week have revealed that Manpreet will soon wake up in the hospital... but it seems there still won't be enough evidence to pin Ben's murder on Meena and free Liv.

Vinny soon comes up with a new plan to get Liv out of jail, but will Manpreet agree? And more to the point, will it be enough to get Liv out of prison?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays