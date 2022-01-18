'Emmerdale' spoilers: Vinny Dingle SHOCKS Manpreet with an ILLEGAL suggestion
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Tuesday 25th January 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle is desperate in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having been told by the police that there's not enough evidence to get Liv out of jail for the crime she didn't commit, Vinny Dingle is in shreds.
He's been convinced from the get-go that Liv didn't kill Ben Tucker and when he was kidnapped by crazed serial killer Meena and learned the nurse killed Ben and a string of others he found out he'd been right all along.
Though Meena has evaded capture, Liv's still inside and will remain there unless Vinny and Manpreet – who was also held hostage by the deadly nurse – can come up with the goods to prove her guilt.
Desperate to save Liv, Vinny pitches up at Manpreet's hospital bedside and shocks her with a suggestion… Will the doc agree to 'create' the proof they need to nail Meena?
Elsewhere, Mack wants Ryan to tell Charity that Irene has died but he's not up for it.
When Charity finds out, rather than sympathising with poor Ryan who's heartbroken, she kicks off at the pair for not having told her sooner.
Later, after calming down, Charity realises she was wrong to get cross with Mack and Ryan. Can she make amends with them?
Also, Belle and Ellis struggle to get alone time, while Chas makes an apology to a loved one.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.