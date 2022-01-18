'Emmerdale' spoilers: Vinny Dingle SHOCKS Manpreet with an ILLEGAL suggestion

Vinny Dingle suggests he and Manpreet lie to get serial killer Meena banged up.

Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle is desperate in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having been told by the police that there's not enough evidence to get Liv out of jail for the crime she didn't commit, Vinny Dingle is in shreds.

He's been convinced from the get-go that Liv didn't kill Ben Tucker and when he was kidnapped by crazed serial killer Meena and learned the nurse killed Ben and a string of others he found out he'd been right all along.

Though Meena has evaded capture, Liv's still inside and will remain there unless Vinny and Manpreet – who was also held hostage by the deadly nurse – can come up with the goods to prove her guilt.

Desperate to save Liv, Vinny pitches up at Manpreet's hospital bedside and shocks her with a suggestion… Will the doc agree to 'create' the proof they need to nail Meena?

Elsewhere, Mack wants Ryan to tell Charity that Irene has died but he's not up for it.

When Charity finds out, rather than sympathising with poor Ryan who's heartbroken, she kicks off at the pair for not having told her sooner.

Later, after calming down, Charity realises she was wrong to get cross with Mack and Ryan. Can she make amends with them?

Also, Belle and Ellis struggle to get alone time, while Chas makes an apology to a loved one.

