'Emmerdale' spoilers: Meena Jutla is on the loose
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Thursday 13 January 2022 from 8.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's serial killer Meena Jutla is on the loose in the second of Thursday's episodes (ITV, 8.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).
Viewers will have to tune in to find out the ins and outs of what goes down in the village in this episode as there's a top-secret serious showdown ahead and it's all to do with Meena Jutla.
Is the serial killer about to get caught, killed, arrested… or to kill some more?
This is an epic episode not to be missed!
Elsewhere, Jai's a man on the edge when he learns his loan applications have all been denied.
After the dramas during survival week at the end of last year, the businessman has been landed with a hefty fine and no money to pay it.
But how is he going to raise the money? Has he got a fund-raising plan B? And if so, is it legit?
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.00pm.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Tracy Metcalfe - Amy Walsh
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.