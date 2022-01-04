'Emmerdale' spoilers: Meena Jutla is on the loose

Meena Jutla goes on the run as her lies start to catch up with her.

Emmerdale's serial killer Meena Jutla is on the loose in the second of Thursday's episodes (ITV, 8.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).

Viewers will have to tune in to find out the ins and outs of what goes down in the village in this episode as there's a top-secret serious showdown ahead and it's all to do with Meena Jutla.

Is the serial killer about to get caught, killed, arrested… or to kill some more?

This is an epic episode not to be missed!

Meena is a woman on a mission, but will she get caught? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Jai's a man on the edge when he learns his loan applications have all been denied.

After the dramas during survival week at the end of last year, the businessman has been landed with a hefty fine and no money to pay it.

But how is he going to raise the money? Has he got a fund-raising plan B? And if so, is it legit?

Jai learns his loan applications have been denied. (Image credit: ITV)

