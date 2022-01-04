'Emmerdale' spoilers: killer Meena Jutla warns her hostages their time is up!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Tuesday 11 January 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Meena Jutla loses all control when she's challenged by Liam in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).
In the barn, with Vinny fast losing consciousness, it's falling to woozy Manpreet to try to topple their captor, her serial killer sister Meena Jutla.
Finally managing to reach Vinny's keys on the barn floor, Manpreet also successfully snaps the cable ties that have kept her hands painfully bound together.
So when Meena returns to the barn, Manpreet pounces and attacks her, wounding her sister's wrist in the process!
Meena is fuming with Manpreet for having dared to challenge her. Enraged, she grapples with Manpreet and regains control.
With Manpreet tied up again and the keys now well out of reach, Vinny and Manpreet reckon they're done for.
But is hope on the horizon?
When Meena returns to the village and pops into the surgery, GP Liam can't fail to notice her dishevelled state and bleeding wrist.
Having seen an anomaly in her medical notes, Liam confronts the nurse about her recent miscarriage, questioning whether she was carrying her ex, Billy's baby.
The doc reels as his colleague then viciously turns on him and warns him she'll report him for sexual harassment if he doesn't keep his nose out of her business!
Will Meena's tirade silence suspicious Liam?
Meena storms back to the barn where she informs her hostages that, thanks to Liam, their time is up. This will be their last day alive…
Elsewhere, Tracy talks to Charity and reveals she's been offered a job in Nottingham. Knowing Tracy's been to hell and back, Charity urges her to go for it.
Meanwhile, Nate turns to Sam for advice on how to win Tracy back. Is it too late for that?
At Take A Vow, Priya's surprised to find herself enjoying herself and rising to the challenge of being back in the office.
But when an angry client steams in, will mentally-fragile Priya cope or crumble?
Emmerdale continues on weeknights on ITV from 7.00pm.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.