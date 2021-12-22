'Emmerdale' killer Meena FINALLY caught out as she holds sister Manpreet hostage?

Emmerdale fans have been waiting for killer Meena to be found out for months and now it has been revealed that she is set to take her own sister hostage this Christmas. Could this be the moment that her true colours are finally discovered?

Having bumped off three villagers this year already, killer Meena has become very good at covering her tracks. However, her crimes come back to haunt her this festive season as her sister, Manpreet starts to realise just what dark crimes Meena is capable of.

Fans are already terrified that Meena is about to strike again, predicting Noah or Chloe could be next on the killer's hit list after last night's episode saw Noah steal Leanna's ring, which Meena has kept as a souvenir of her crime.

But it looks like Manpreet could also be in huge danger judging by these new images.

New pictures show no one is safe from Meena's killer ways, even her own sister. (Image credit: ITV)

Manpreet becomes suspicious about Meena's lies after meeting with the sister of Nadine, Meena's first victim, who tells her that she thinks Meena has something to do with Nadine's demise.

Soon the scales start to fall from Manpreet's eyes, but it seems that confronting her sister could be the last thing she does as Meena takes her hostage after Christmas and starts to make sinister plans to end her life.

Meena takes Manpreet hostage and makes plans to kill her. (Image credit: ITV)

Rebecca Sarker, who plays doomed Manpreet, appeared on Good Morning Britain and told host Andi Peters: “Manpreet knows that her sister is a pathological liar, number one, she’s betrayed Manpreet so many times.

"She knows that Meena can just literally lie in front of someone’s face because she’s done it with her sister so many times so she’s doubting - it’s terribly convenient that she’s pregnant now with her new love’s baby. It definitely spiked and sparked Manpreet’s suspicions even more.

“Meena is capable of anything - Manpreet is definitely in danger because she just gets too close to the truth."

Could confronting Meena this Christmas be the last thing Manpreet does? (Image credit: ITV)

Speaking about Manpreet's kidnapping, Rebecca admitted things don't look good for her character: “Meena makes Kathy Bates in Misery look like Florence Nightingale.

"It’s an absolute disaster for Manpreet. She’s taken hostage, she’s kidnapped, and she’s put in some very odd positions. My back is hurting actually now, having done quite a few weeks of being tied up…”

Whether Manpreet will make it out on Meena's killer clutches remains to be seen, but could this crime lead to Meena's downfall? Surely people are going to notice that Manpreet is missing from the village? Could this finally be the end of Meena's reign of terror?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now. For Christmas soap schedules see our TV Guide for full listings.