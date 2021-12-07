'Emmerdale' killer Meena FINALLY exposed this Christmas as she plots to kill Manpreet?

Meena is set to target her own sister in a deadly plan this Christmas.

It looks like Emmerdale fans may finally get the moment they have been waiting for this Christmas as the walls close in on killer Meena Jutla as she plots to kill her own sister, Manpreet Sharma.

After months of killing off anyone who discovers her dark secrets, the village villain has managed to literally get away with murder. But Christmas week will see Manpreet discover a chilling secret about her sister that makes her reassess everything she thought she knew about Meena.

Meena's left fuming when Dawn and Billy reunite, genuinely stunned that Billy would choose to be with Dawn over her. But she soon has a bombshell of her own, announcing to Billy that she is pregnant with his child.

But Manpreet isn't convinced that her sister is being entirely honest about her pregnancy and soon the seed of doubt is planted in her mind.

Manpreet finally starts to see Meena for who she really is... but will it be her downfall? (Image credit: ITV)

Things take a sinister turn when Manpreet later stumbles upon a social media page for Nadine's sister, Carol, and before she can think about what she is doing, she clicks a button to message her.

Fans of Emmerdale will remember that Nadine was Meena's former best friend, the very first victim of the serial killer, and so when Manpreet agrees to meet up with Carol on Christmas Eve, it doesn't take long for secrets to be revealed.

Carol makes it very clear to Manpreet that she doesn't trust Meena and believes that she murdered her sister, Nadine. While we know that Carol's hunch is on the money, Manpreet is floored by the accusation that her sister is a killer and instantly regrets getting in touch with Carol.

Manpreet meets with Carol, and is shocked to hear her sister is a killer. (Image credit: ITV)

However, as Christmas Day arrives Meena's suspicious behaviour causes concern for Manpreet, and she soon starts to wonder if Carol's accusations have any truth in them.

As Manpreet inadvertently ruins Meena's plot to get revenge on Dawn by planting heroin at her house and reporting her to social services, Manpreet confronts her sister and demands to see proof of her pregnancy.

Manpreet confronts Meena, putting herself in grave danger from the village killer. (Image credit: ITV)

Believing that Manpreet has crossed a line, something clicks for Meena and she sees red. As Meena's mood darkens, it is clear she is plotting another murderous plan, and later she is seen lurking behind an unsuspecting Manpreet, clutching a broken bottle.

With Manpreet in grave danger, it seems Meena will stop at nothing to keep her secrets safe. Will she really kill her own sister on Christmas Day? Or will Manpreet manage to escape and finally expose Meena's true colours at last?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.