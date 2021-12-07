'Emmerdale' spoilers: WHO does Meena Jutla spy on?

Meena Jutla (played by Paige Sandhu) has already threatened Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) to keep her distance from her ex-boyfriend, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) on Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So on tonight's episode of the ITV soap, the secret SERIAL KILLER nurse is not too happy when she spies her now boyfriend Billy leaving the home of his ex, Dawn...



Meena has just managed to manipulate a reluctant Billy into letting her move into his place in time for Christmas.



However, little does she know, that Billy and Dawn bumped into each other at the village shop and exchanged longing looks...



Despite their decision not to reunite, it's clear there are still unresolved feelings between the exes and a sense of regret over the way things have turned out.



In recent weeks, Dawn has certainly been keeping a close eye on Billy and Meena, whenever the pair are out on a date together.



And she can't help but feel jealous.



Does she regret missing out on her chance to get back together with Billy?

WHAT are Dawn and Billy doing leaving Woodbine Cottage together on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

So anyhow, how will Dawn react to Billy's news that Meena is ready to move in for Christmas despite his reservations?



Will she try and change his mind?



The relationship between fitness trainer Billy and Meena does seem to be moving at lightning speed.



That woman hasn't wasted any time in staking a claim on her man!



Unfortunately, just as Dawn and Billy are enjoying a fun moment, Meena sees them leaving Woodbine Cottage together and is immediately suspicious about what is going on...



How will Meena react if she discovers the pair still have feelings for each other?



Remember how murderous Meena tried to drown her last love rival, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) during that infamous survival challenge?



Hmm, maybe Dawn had better watch her back this Christmas!



Uh-oh, Meena is on the prowl again on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.