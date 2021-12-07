'Emmerdale' spoilers: Will Meena Jutla move in with Billy?

When Meena Jutla (played by Paige Sandhu) falls for a fella, she doesn't waste any time staking her claim on Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Meena's ex-boyfriend, David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) could testify to this.



Wisely, he is now on holiday in Portugal to escape Meena's clutches this Christmas!



So now, Meena has turned all her attention to Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle).



Meena has already marked her territory and warned Billy's ex-girlfriend, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) to back right off.



And now she wants to move in with Billy in time for Christmas!



Billy is a bit thrown by the speed at which their relationship is developing.



But he finds himself manipulated into granting Meena's wish.



However, while Meena is looking forward to playing home sweet home, it's clear there are still unresolved feelings between Billy and Dawn.



Unknown to Meena, the exes bump into each other at the village shop and exchange longing looks...



Priya can't face attending the Christmas carol concert on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, it's time for the Christmas carol concert organised by village vicar, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton).



Priya Sharma's (Fiona Wade) daughter, Amba Metcalfe is taking part.



But stressed-out Priya really can't face attending the carol concert after her hospital appointment.



She's still keeping the secret that she has had a relapse of her eating disorder, which could be effecting her recovery.



Priya was left with burns to her back after being trapped in the maize maze fire during the survival challenge run by Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits.



But Priya's guilt gets the better of her and she eventually attends the festive event to see her daughter perform.



However, when her dad, Rishi is suddenly called away to act as an emergency Santa, Priya begins to feel overwhelmed being around the Christmas crowds at the concert.



Her body anxiety issues resurface...



As Priya's panic rises, she stumbles away from the concert and totally forgets about Amba...

Things take a terrible turn for Priya at the Christmas carol concert on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.