Emmerdale spoilers: Charity makes Jacob a shocking offer he can't refuse
Airs Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 7.00pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Charity comes up with a master plan in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Charity is a woman on a mission in Emmerdale when she finds out that it was Jacob who called the police after he spotted Kammy driving off in Cain's car the previous day.
Hating the fact her granddaughter is dating the bad boy, Charity is desperate to get Sarah as far away from Kammy as possible, and so enlists Jacob to help.
Convinced that if she and Jacob team up together to expose Kammy for the bad influence that he is, she corners him in the pub and explains her plan.
But will he go through with what she is asking?
Elsewhere, poor Kerry is struggling after losing her beloved daughter, Amy - but things are about to get even worse for the grieving mum when she goes to the doctors' surgery and ends up being misdiagnosed by John.
Liam is fuming when he finds out what has happened and apologises profusely to Kerry. But what is he going to do about John and his unprofessional behaviour?
Elsewhere, Tracy's money worries continue to haunt her every waking moment and things only get worse when she hears Eric talking about taking a deep dive into the shop's accounts so that he can get the business ready to be sold.
Knowing that the figures won't add up if he looks at the sums, Tracy is later wracked with guilt when a struggling Pollard beats himself up over the missing money.
Poor Eric has found life unravelling ever since he was diagnosed with Parkinson's - and tells Tracy how grateful he is to have her by his side as he deteriorates.
Will the guilt soon get too much for Tracy and force her to confess everything?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00/7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Ruby Fox-Miligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
