Emmerdale legend to reprise Doctors role for FINAL time as soap comes to an end
An Emmerdale star is returning to Doctors for the final time ahead of the soap's ending.
Emmerdale legend Frazer Hines is returning to Doctors as he reprises his role as Sonny Troughton for the last time.
Frazer played Joe Sugden in Emmerdale from the soap's first episode in 1972 until 1994, and Joe was then killed in a car crash off-screen the following year.
After four years, Frazer is now set to return to Doctors, which was axed due to cost-cutting measures.
Frazer returns as former criminal Sonny Troughton on Thursday, April 18, who last appeared in two episodes of the soap in 2020 when he got involved in the campaign to free Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) from prison.
But this time around, it's Sonny who finds himself in trouble with the law as he believes he is the victim of a wrongful arrest and tells Jimmi all about it.
It all kicks off when Sonny visits his late wife's grave and clashes with clairvoyant Barbara Hill (Kate Robbins). Sonny thinks Barbara is taking advantage of people who are grieving and is determined to prove she is a fake. Will he succeed in his mission for justice?
Meanwhile, Doctors legend Ian Midlane bid an emotional farewell to his character Dr Al Haskey after 11 years.
The soap wrapped filming on March 1 and Ian paid tribute to his "life-changing" Doctors role.
He posted a picture of Al's iconic glasses on Twitter with the caption: "So ridiculously, embarrassingly proud to have played Al for over eleven years on the most lovely and life-changing of jobs. My heart is full of love for the people of that show and the joyful, creative environment we forged and worked our butts off in…….
"It will never be the same again. But we walk on with hope in our hearts and smiles on our cheeks. The proudest boast in TV today is... I worked on Doctors. @BBCDoctors."
Doctors currently airs Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
