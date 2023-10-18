Doctors AXED by BBC after 23 years — here's why
BBC daytime drama Doctors has been axed after more than two decades on air.
It has been announced today (Wednesday, October 18) that the daytime drama, Doctors, will be coming to an end.
The show, which has been on our screens since 2000 will come to a close on BBC One next year with the final episodes airing in December 2024.
In a statement, the BBC said: "We have taken the very difficult decision to bring daytime drama Doctors to an end after 23 years.
"With super inflation in drama production, the cost of the programme has increased significantly, and further investment is also now required to refurbish the site where the show is made, or to relocate it to another home.
"With a flat licence fee, the BBC’s funding challenges mean we have to make tough choices in order to deliver greater value to audiences."
The statement continued: "We remain fully committed to the West Midlands and all of the funding for Doctors will be reinvested into new programming in the region.
"We would like to thank all the Doctors cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 2000. We know the crucial role Doctors has played in nurturing talent, and we will work to develop new opportunities to support skills in scripted programming.
"The final episode will screen in December 2024 and we are working closely with BBC Studios to give it the finale it deserves."
Doctors fans will know that the show is known for high-drama storylines, like earlier this year when viewers were left devastated by the unexpected death of much-loved receptionist Karen.
Karen was found unresponsive on the sofa by her husband Rob (Chris Walker), leaving everyone shocked and upset.
How the soap will come to an end is being kept tightly under wraps for now, but as always we will keep you posted with our spoilers and soap news as soon as information is released.
Doctors currently airs Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
